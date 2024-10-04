Friday, October 4, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Five languages get Classical status: Tarun Chugh praises PM Modi, criticises Oppn

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 4:  Taking a dig at the Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee’s concerns over who should get credit for the Central government’s decision to grant classical language status to five languages, BJP leader Tarun Chugh remarked that despite being in power for decades she did not take any steps in this direction.

“They made no effort to move forward, yet Prime Minister Narendra Modi has now taken the initiative to include these five ancient languages in the list of classical languages,” the BJP leader remarked calling it a welcome step.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed this move was made with an eye on the Maharashtra elections, the BJP leader responded by stating that when these leaders had the chance, they worked to suppress these languages instead.

“The Narendra Modi-led central government has shown its commitment to preserving India’s languages, Sanatan Dharma, and culture. This decision will create opportunities for the nation’s youth in the field of languages and increase employment prospects in this sector,” said the BJP leader.

For those caught up in the credit debate, Tarun Chugh remarked that they missed their chance to do anything and, instead, worked to stall such efforts. He urged them to recognise this as a great opportunity for the nation and to thank and support Prime Minister Modi, rather than getting entangled in a credit war.

The Union Cabinet chaired by PM Modi on Thursday approved conferring the status of Classical Language on Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese and Bengali languages. Earlier on Thursday, Mamata Banerjee posted on X, “Most happy to share that Bengali/ Bangla has been finally accorded the status of a classical language by Government of India.”

She further added, “We had been trying to snatch this recognition from the Ministry of Culture, GOI and we had submitted three volumes of research findings in favour of our contention. Union government accepted our well-researched claim today evening and we finally reached the cultural apex in the body of languages in India.”

IANS

Previous article
More than 50 pc new mutual fund investors from small cities: Report
Next article
Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road

New Delhi, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vacated...
Economy

More than 50 pc new mutual fund investors from small cities: Report

Mumbai, Oct 4: Participation of investors from small cities in the stock market has rapidly increased in recent...
NATIONAL

India’s renewable energy sector generated over 10 lakh jobs in 2023

New Delhi, Oct 4: Employment in the Indian renewable energy sector reached an estimated 1.02 million (10.02 lakh)...
NATIONAL

India’s white-collar jobs see 6 pc growth in September, IT sector bounces back

New Delhi, Oct 4: India’s white-collar hiring activity saw a strong 6 per cent growth (year-on-year) growth in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National...

More than 50 pc new mutual fund investors from small cities: Report

Economy 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: Participation of investors from small cities...

India’s renewable energy sector generated over 10 lakh jobs in 2023

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 4: Employment in the Indian renewable...
Load more

Popular news

Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National...

More than 50 pc new mutual fund investors from small cities: Report

Economy 0
Mumbai, Oct 4: Participation of investors from small cities...

India’s renewable energy sector generated over 10 lakh jobs in 2023

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 4: Employment in the Indian renewable...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img