Kejriwal vacates official residence, moves to new home on Ferozeshah Road

New Delhi, Oct 4: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal vacated his official residence on Friday and shifted to a government residence on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Before Kejriwal and his family moved into the new house, a formal prayer ceremony was conducted at the government residence on Ferozeshah Road. This residence is located near the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters and has been allotted to Ashok Mittal, AAP’s Rajya Sabha member from Punjab.

The government bungalow in Civil Lines, near the Delhi Assembly, was allotted to Kejriwal when he was the Chief Minister. AAP leaders informed that Kejriwal vacated the Chief Minister’s residence on Friday, along with his family and all other belongings and shifted to the new residence. Kejriwal’s new residence is also close to his constituency in New Delhi.

For now, he will reside in this government house, typically allocated to Members of Parliament, until the Delhi Assembly elections conclude. Arvind Kejriwal was implicated in the Delhi Liquor Policy case and was in jail.

After being released from jail, Kejriwal announced his resignation, stating that he could not continue working with such allegations hanging over him. He declared his decision to go to the people’s court, saying that the public would decide whether he was honest or corrupt.

After resigning, Kejriwal had announced his intention to leave the official residence. Following this, the search for a new house for Arvind Kejriwal began. Several leaders, Councillors, MLAs, MPs, AAP members and even people from the general public offered their homes to the former Chief Minister. The search for a residence for Kejriwal ended with AAP MP Ashok Mittal offering his government-allotted residence.

