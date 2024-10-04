Public opposition gains steam against proposed 4-lane highway from Umiam to Malidor

Nongpoh, Oct 4: The proposed construction of the 4-lane highway from Umiam to Malidor, although yet to begin, has sparked widespread criticism from the public, particularly in Umroi Madan village, through which the new highway alignment will pass. The residents have expressed serious concerns about the potential impact on the village’s water sources.

Recently, the residents of Umroi Madan have come forward to oppose the project. Some village leaders have, however, shown support for the new road that will pass through the hills surrounding the village. The growing tensions prompted Shillong MP, Dr. Ricky AJ Syngkon, to visit the site of the village’s water source in recent weeks to assess the situation personally.

During a visit by the correspondent, it was observed that the water source in Umroi, located at the base of a hill through which the high-speed corridor road project is planned, lies close to the newly constructed houses in the area which dissenting residents alleged was built solely to claim compensation and located at the same level with the water sources. The proximity raises concerns that if the highway follows the new alignment, the water source would be severely impacted, as it is situated in the lower slopes near the paddy fields.

As seen in other similar road projects, the excavation required for this new road could not only destroy the water source but also result in significant losses for farmers and homeowners at the base of the hill due to soil erosion and land subsidence.

Speaking to a few prominent residents of the area, who preferred to remain anonymous, they alleged that there may be serious vested interests behind this new road alignment, which stretches from Umeit to Syllei-U-Lar, as it passes through private properties of senior government officials and wealthy individuals with close ties to the government.

These individuals further claimed that many affluent people have already purchased land along the proposed route of the new highway. They raised the question of whether the change in the road alignment from the previous one was merely intended to benefit a few high-ranking officials and wealthy individuals, without considering the losses suffered by the local villagers or the financial burden on the government due to the new alignment.

What’s even more surprising is the sudden rise of numerous new houses built mostly using CGI sheets and bamboo along the proposed highway route, stretching from Umeit to Syllei-U-Lar, allegedly built solely to claim compensation. As per video sources, it was evident that some landowners besides building new houses had also planted banana plants without roots, likely to fraudulently claim compensation from the government.

In another development, residents of Umroi Madan, who oppose the road project, were called for a meeting at the office of the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner on Thursday. The meeting, chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, left the protesting residents dissatisfied. They accused the official of being biased and failing to address the concerns they raised.

In a letter submitted to the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner on Friday, the dissenting residents stated that the meeting, chaired by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, did not resolve the issues they raised, especially regarding the potential loss of their water source.

They also expressed concern that the meeting included landowners from other villages, unrelated to Umroi Madan, who were involved solely for compensation purposes. These individuals, mostly from urban areas, had recently purchased land in anticipation of high-speed corridor road project to claim huge compensation from the government, without understanding the challenges faced by the villagers of Umroi Madan.

In light of these developments, the concerned residents have urged the Ri Bhoi Deputy Commissioner to reconsider the current plan and explore alternative routes that would avoid impacting the village’s water source and the surrounding environment.