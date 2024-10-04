Leaders across political parties hold demonstration to press for creation of Mawsynram sub-division

Shillong, Oct 4: Leaders across political parties held sit-in demonstration at Malki ground here on Friday under the aegis of KSU Sawsymper, Border Area, and Lawbah Area, to press for their demand for creation of Mawsynram Civil Sub-Division.

The leaders of the National People’s Party (NPP) and Voice of the People Party (VPP) including former Mawsynram MLA, HM Shangpliang, NPP local Mawsynram MDC, Alvin K. Sawkmie and VPP leader, Rusievan Shangpliang came together to take part in the sit-in-demonstration.

Addressing the gathering, former Mawsynram MLA recalled that he had raised the issue to upgrade Mawsynram C&RD Block to a Civil Sub-Division in every Assembly session when he was the MLA.

He further said that there are many occasions where the Chief Minister had replied that the demand for Mawsynram Civil Sub Division is still under the examination of the government.

According to him, this is the long-pending demand of the people of Mawsynram area.

Shangpliang informed that the government has set up a committee to examine the matter since it is only not Mawsynram since there are other C&RD Blocks which will be upgraded to civil sub-division and similarly there are civil sub-divisions which will be upgraded to a district.

According to him, this committee is being headed by the Chief Secretary along with other officials of the government.

“As far as I am told, the demand for creation of the Mawsynram civil sub division is still pending with the committee,” he said.

Shangpliang hopes that the committee will soon take a decision to upgrade the Mawsynram C&RD Block to a civil sub-division.

Meanwhile, the VPP leader said that this sit-in-demonstration has been organised today to demand from the state government to create the Mawsynram Civil Sub Division.

According to him, Mawsynram C&RD Block is the most deserving since even the C&RD Block which was created later has already been upgraded to a Civil Sub Division.

He lauded the KSU for taking the lead to pressurise the state government on this issue.

“We would want the government to positively respond to this genuine demand of the people of Mawsynram,” the VPP leader said.

It may be mentioned that the members of KSU Sawsymper circle, Balat border area and Lawbah border area circle also took part in the sit-in-demonstration.

Earlier, KSU South West Khasi Hills president Forwardman Nongrem had informed that they had organised the sit-in-demonstration to protest against the adamant attitude of the government to fulfill this long pending demand.

According to him, it has been 24 years since the demand for the Mawsynram Civil Sub Division had started in 2000 adding that Mawsynram C&RD Block was created 62 years ago.

He stated that the government in 2022 had upgraded a few C&RD blocks – at Dalu, Rongjeng and Jengjal whose population is more or less like Mawsynram, which has a population of 50,000 as per 2011 census.

The KSU South West Khasi Hills president said that the current population of Mawsynram will cross 60000-7000 now.

Mentioning that the distance of Dalu from Tura is just 30-32 kms, he said that the distance of Mawsynram to Shillong is 69kms and from its border areas to the state capital, the distance would cross 100 kms.

The KSU leader also reminded the commitment of the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to bring administration closer to the people.