Puja fervour on the wane in city

SHILLONG, Oct 3: As the years roll by, the excitement and fervour surrounding Durga Puja in Shillong appear to be diminishing, according to the Central Puja Committee (CPC) and several Puja revellers. Once a vibrant and much-anticipated festival, Durga Puja is increasingly taking a backseat in the city, with fewer people engaging in the festivities with the same enthusiasm.

Naba Bhattacharjee, president of the CPC, acknowledged the declining fervour, citing multiple factors behind it. “The rhythm of the festival has changed over time. Durga Puja is more than just rituals – it’s a celebration of inclusivity and unity in diversity. However, the fervour seems to be waning,” he remarked.

This year, Shillong will see 59 Puja committees and five private Puja celebrations taking place, one down from last year, wherein the Butcher’s Lane, Rilbong puja will not take place this year.

The waning Puja fervour, according to Bhattacharjee, is partly due to people’s changing habits. “The traditional Puja shopping culture is no longer prominent. Many people now choose to travel outside the state during the festival. Reports also suggest that the shopping spree has completely nosedived,” he said, reflecting on the evolving nature of one of Shillong’s most cherished celebrations.

This year, the festival coincides with the 125th-year celebrations of the Shillong Hindu Dharmasabha at Jagannath Mandir, Thana Road, which adds significance to this year’s Puja.

The CPC has been proactive in ensuring a peaceful and inclusive celebration, with Bhattacharjee confirming that they do not endorse any impositions on religious freedom. Commenting on a group that sought to hoist a “gau dhwaj” flag in Meghalaya to promote beef ban, he said, “Sanatan Dharma has always been inclusive and allowed free will. We do not endorse such impositions.”

The CPC is also organising an All-Faith Forum meeting on Friday to promote peace and unity during the festival. Bhattacharjee highlighting the meticulous preparations that have gone into ensuring smooth celebrations this year, said, “We’ve had several rounds of meetings, including with the district administration, to ensure all security arrangements are in place. This includes CCTV surveillance, extra police personnel, and fire services to safeguard the event.”

On the subject of the immersion ghat, Bhattacharjee shared that the steps leading to the ghat are now ready. “Last year, just hours before the immersion, sewage was released into the Wahumkhrah. This year, we’ve requested the administration to ensure nothing like that happens again and asked the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board to check the water quality before and after the immersion.”

The CPC prioritising environmental concerns, ensuring that the idols are made from biodegradable materials and natural colours. “We make sure to remove the idols within 24-48 hours of immersion,” Bhattacharjee added.

About HITO questioning about the Puja pandal in the PWD complex, Bhattacharjee clarified that the CPC has no control over the location. “The Puja has been happening there for decades and is registered with the CPC. It’s up to the district administration to decide whether it can continue.”