MPSC denies information under RTI

SHILLONG, Oct 3: The under-fire Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) has refused to reply to queries under the Right To Information Act submitted recently by a social activist pertaining to the Meghalaya Civil Services (preliminary) examination.

The social activist put forth as many as 20 questions in an RTI seeking information on the number of times the MPSC has re-examined the results of the MCS (preliminary) examination in the past; the number of persons whose results were re-examined and the year(s) when the results were re-examined; how many times machines made errors during correction and details of the file noting related to the errors.

To most of these questions, the MPSC replied that the information is either available in the public domain or that the information is exempted under Sec 8 (1) (g) of the RTI Act, 2005 which states that there shall be no obligation to give any citizen information, the disclosure of which would endanger the life or physical safety of any person or identify the source of information or assistance given in confidence for law enforcement or security purposes.