Saturday, October 5, 2024
Assam govt taking forward Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of decentralising power: CM Sarma

By: Agencies

Date:

Guwahati, Oct 5:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday launched co-districts with an aim to decentralise administrative power from the district headquarters to the sub-divisional level.

He argued that the BJP government in the state was taking forward Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals of decentralising power. In a post on X, he wrote, “Taking forward Pujya Bapu’s ideals of decentralising power and Adarniya Shri @narendramodi ji’s vision of effective grassroots level governance, Assam has become the first State to launch and operationalise Co-Districts; which are targeted administrative units in a district.”

Sarma claimed, “The innovative concept of creation of co-districts was taken up by the Assam government as a first-of-this-kind approach in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised this initiative of administrative reforms at the district level and wished us for this.”

The state government has set up 39 co-districts in Assam with CM Sarma announcing that in the coming days, there will be co-districts in each Assembly segment of the state. He stated, “The officers running the co-districts have been given the power to carry out most of the citizen related tasks which were earlier done by the district commissioner. This will ease the workload at the district commissioners’ office as well as the people will face a lot of ease in accomplishing any official work.

They do not have to travel to the district headquarters and start from land-related works to issuing of different certificates—majority tasks will be completed at the co-district office.” “These co-district units will cohesively work in target areas to improve the district’s overall growth prospects. In our regular review with DCs, we’ve underlined the importance of a district-led development model in Assam’s growth & Co-Districts are an important component of this vision,” the Chief Minister said.

“Over the last two days, me and my Cabinet colleagues have been dedicating the offices of Co-Districts to the people, where they can now access Govt services. It is a major administrative overhaul & an important part of our efforts to ensure Ease of Living for the people of Assam,” he added.

According to Sarma, 39 co-districts now functional across the state will streamline citizen-centric services as their operations will be focused on a defined geographic area. “This will also ensure timely access to essential Govt services,” he said.

A slew of essential services will be provided under this co-district initiative that will include issuing certificates like next of Kin/Caste/Non-Creamy Layer/PRC, magisterial powers etc. Moreover, government permission for events, functions, fairs, etc will also be provided by the co-district office and the people will not have to visit the district headquarters for the majority of official matters.

CM Sarma said, “Issue of ration cards, distribution of rice under government scheme, sale and buying permission of lands etc, will be done at co-district level. This will take government machinery to the doorstep of people.”

IANS

