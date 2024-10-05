Saturday, October 5, 2024
Manisha Koirala finds her perfect space for peace and tranquility

By: Migrate Admin

Mumbai, Oct 5:  Bollywood actress Manisha Koirala has found her perfect spot for peace and to just unwind amid her London getaway. Manisha took to Instagram, where she shared a slew of images sitting between a splash of green.

The 54-year-old actress is seen sitting on a chair dressed in shades of browns and nudes as she strikes a pose for the camera. In the second photograph, Manisha was seen reading a book about flowers. While the third was a picture of a closeup of the star.

“It is nice finding that place where you can just go and relax….” she wrote as the caption. Manisha had earlier shared a picture dressed in gray pantsuit posing next to a hotel in St. Buckhingam Gate. She spoke about how aesthetics are “deeply personal” to her.

She captioned the images: “Aesthetics are deeply personal because they reflect who we are and what we value. For me, it’s not just about looking good, but about cherishing the stories behind what I wear. These outfits, bought in Japan some time ago, from @isseymiyakeofficial are a reminder that style isn’t about constantly buying new—it’s about reusing and reinventing what you already love.”

“Each piece holds meaning and memories, and rewearing them makes me feel connected to my journey. In a world of fast fashion, staying true to my aesthetic and embracing sustainability keeps me grounded and confident.”

Talking about her work, her latest outing was in the OTT series ‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali in which she essayed the role of a brothel madam, Mallikajaan. The told the story of the eponymous district in British India.

‘Heeramandi:The Diamond Bazaar’ has been renewed for a second season, and will soon drop on Netflix. On the film front, Manisha was last seen in the film “Shehzada” starring Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon directed by Rohit Dhawan.

IANS

IndiGo suffers major technical glitch, fliers stranded across nation
Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports
