Saturday, October 5, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Central Intelligence agencies failed: K’taka HM on arrested Pak nationals having Indian passports

Hubballi (Karnataka), Oct 5:  Commenting on the tracking of Pakistani nationals with Indian passports in Bengaluru, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated on Saturday that it was the failure of central Intelligence agencies.

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, HM Parameshwara stated, “Karnataka police have arrested Pakistani nationals immediately after getting to know about them. Our police are efficient and we will also find others.”

“If foreign nationals including Pakistani nationals settle down in Bengaluru and obtain passports, it means that the central Intelligence agencies have failed at some point,” Home Minister Parameshwara maintained.

Bengaluru police had arrested four Pakistani nationals who hailed from Pakistani cities of Karachi and Lahore including two women on September 29 on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Based on their information, the agencies arrested three more Pakistani nationals settled in Peenya locality in Bengaluru. They had managed to obtain Indian passports and had taken the identity of Hindus in Bengaluru.

The arrested were identified as Rashidh Ali Siddakki aka Shankar Sharma, a resident of Karachi in Pakistan; Ayesha aka Asha Rani, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan; Hanif Mohammad aka Rambabu Sharma, a resident of Lahore; Rubina aka Rani Sharma, a resident of Lahore in Pakistan.

Syed Tariq, his wife Anila Tariq and their 13-year-old daughter. Four special teams have been formed by the Karnataka police to investigate the network. The police have lodged a case against the accused under the provisions of IPC Sections 420, 468 and 471.

They were also booked under the Passports Act, 1967 Sections 12(1)(B), 12, 1A (b), 12 (2). On September 29, Jigani Police got a tip-off about the Pakistani nationals residing in the Rajapura village near Anagha Layout.

Two of their relatives were arrested by the Chennai Police in the case of obtaining passports by giving fake documents. Commenting on the BJP planning to organise a large-scale protest over the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case, he stated, the Opposition should advise the government instead, they are choosing to carry out politics.

“The MUDA case has been referred to investigation by the court. This has been used for politics. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has begun investigation and issuing summons. This is also used to carry out politics. The government is efficient and a befitting answer will be given,” HM Parameshwara maintained.

Parameshwara further commenting on the meeting between Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, stated, there was no need to give importance to the development. Minister Satish’s daughter is a Lok Sabha member.

He went to New Delhi to talk about her quarters. During that time, he had met Kharge to enquire about his health as Kharge had collapsed in the Jammu and Kashmir election rally. IANS

