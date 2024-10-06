Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

Kiren Rijiju applauds Modi govt’s move to elevate Pali to Classical Language

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 6 : Minister of Parliamentary Affairs & Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju, on Sunday, expressed gratitude at the Modi government’s decision to officially classify the ancient language Pali as a Classical Language.

Taking to X, the Member of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh shared a video clip of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Buddhist Monks, in prayer amid chants.

“Ven Members of the Bhikkhu Sangh, Mumbai with @narendramodi Ji and expressed gratitude on the Cabinet decision to confer the much-needed status of Classical Language on Pali and Marathi,” he wrote on X.

Members of the Bhikku Sangh in Mumbai met the Prime Minister on Saturday and expressed joy at the government’s decision to classify Pali and Marathi as Classical Languages.

In a post on X, PM Modi acknowledged the Bhikkhu Sangh’s happiness at the decision of his Cabinet.

He went on to share about the monks: “They recalled the strong connection of Pali with Buddhism and expressed confidence that more youngsters will learn about Pali in the coming times.”

Pali, now a classical language of the Indian subcontinent, was the language for the masses against Sanskrit, which was the medium of most Brahminical texts and knowledge.

Buddha preached to the masses in Pali. It is also the language of Theravāda Buddhism, one of the oldest and largest schools of Buddhism which is also a dominant religion in many Asian countries.

–IANS

Previous article
Two US, UK women climbers stuck in Uttarakhand mountains rescued successfully
Next article
RG Kar case: Protesting doctors fast-unto-death enters Day 2
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting on the exit polls for the Haryana Assembly elections,...
NATIONAL

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday slammed IndiGo for frequent delays, poor customer service and...
NATIONAL

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on full display in Chennai...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 6 : The Delhi High Court is slated to hear on Monday the bail plea...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

Popular news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img