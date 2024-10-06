Sunday, October 6, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

RG Kar case: Protesting doctors fast-unto-death enters Day 2

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 6 :The fast-unto-death of six junior doctors at Esplanade in Kolkata, to protest the rape and murder of their colleague in the state-run R. G. Kar Medical College Hospital entered the second day on Sunday.

The protest is unique as while these six junior doctors, three female and three male, are protesting, their colleagues have resumed duties for the patients at their respective medical colleges and hospitals.

“We have withdrawn our cease-work agitation keeping in mind the interest of the patients. But at the same time six of us have started the hunger strike agitation to send a message to the state government of not succumbing unless our demands are fulfilled,” said a representative of the West Bengal Junior Doctors’ Front, the umbrella body spearheading the movement of the junior doctors against the heinous crime.

Meanwhile, Pulastya Acharya, one of the six fasting doctors, told media persons on Sunday that they have sought permission from the Kolkata Police to set up a bio-toilet near the hunger-strike venue.

“We have made it clear that the bio-toilet will be used only by those participating in the hunger strike. However, the police did not reply to our application. On Saturday only, we tried to arrange for the same. But the police did not allow us,” Acharya said.

Besides Acharya, who is from N.R.S Medical College &amp; Hospital, the other five fasting junior doctors are Tanaya Panja, Snighdha Hazra and Anustup Mukhopadhyay from Calcutta Medical College &amp; Hospital, Sayantani Ghosh Hazra from K.P.C Medical College &amp; Hospital and Arnab Mukhopadhyay from S.S.K.M Medical College &amp; Hospital.

“We have never thought setting up a simple bio-toilet would lead to so much complication. Now we are using the public toilet at a distance from the hunger-strike venue. Come what may, we will continue with our protests,” Arnab Mukhopadhyay said.

–IANS

Previous article
Kiren Rijiju applauds Modi govt’s move to elevate Pali to Classical Language
Next article
India to become next chip manufacturing hub: Ashwini Vaishnaw
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting on the exit polls for the Haryana Assembly elections,...
NATIONAL

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday slammed IndiGo for frequent delays, poor customer service and...
NATIONAL

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian Air Force (IAF) was on full display in Chennai...
NATIONAL

Delhi HC to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea on Monday

New Delhi, Oct 6 : The Delhi High Court is slated to hear on Monday the bail plea...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

Popular news

Wave of support for Congress, public against BJP: Rashid Alvi on Haryana exit polls

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6 :Congress leader Rashid Alvi, commenting...

Don’t let arrogance lead to your downfall: Top investor Vijay Kedia tells IndiGo

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 6:Top investor Vijay Kedia on Sunday...

Chennai enthralled at IAF airshow, the first in South India

NATIONAL 0
Chennai, Oct 6 :The aerobatic power of the Indian...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img