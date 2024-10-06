Sunday, October 6, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Over 27,000 vehicles registered in 2023

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 5: The Transport department has revealed that more than 27,000 vehicles, including both four-wheelers and two-wheelers, were registered in the state in 2023.
The department made the disclosure during a detailed presentation to the Meghalaya State Planning Board (MSPB) which is initiating steps to reduce traffic congestion in the capital city.
Chairman of Meghalaya State Planning Board, Metbah Lyngdoh said around 10,000 four-wheelers and 17,000 two-wheelers were registered in 2023.
The highest number of vehicles was registered in East Khasi Hills.
During the meeting, members of the MSPB suggested a policy to put a cap on two cars per household as done in other countries, introduction of the odd-even traffic rule in congested areas, and mandatory parking space for purchase of vehicles.
Meanwhile, the PWD in its presentation mentioned about the upcoming projects like the proposed flyover up to Barik, and construction of terminals on the outskirts of Shillong to prevent commercial vehicles from converging in Shillong.
A suggestion was also proposed on the need to introduce online taxi services, designated embarking and disembarking stations and other short and long term solutions to address the traffic problem.
The issue of shortage of police traffic personal in city was also discussed during the meeting.
The Planning Board will examine all the presentations and suggestions and prepare a comprehensive set of recommendations for the state government.

