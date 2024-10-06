Two filmmakers to represent state at Busan film fest

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Filmmaker Simi Khongtiang from Jaintia Hills has been selected to represent Meghalaya at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) 2024, set to take place from October 2 to 11 in South Korea.

Khongtiang, known for her contributions to regional cinema, is one of the two filmmakers chosen by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), Meghalaya, for the event.

The DIPR has recommended two filmmakers from the state — Simi Khongtiang from Jaintia Hills and Elvachisa Sangma from Tura.

Simi Khongtiang is an emerging filmmaker recognised for her contributions to regional cinema, while Elvachisa Sangma is an award-winning filmmaker who has gained recognition on prominent platforms such as the Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting tasked each North-Eastern state with nominating two representatives — one young filmmaker and one awardee from esteemed film festivals like the National Film Awards (NFA), International Film Festival of India (IFFI), or Mumbai International Film Festival (MIFF).

The Busan International Film Festival is one of Asia’s premier film events, providing filmmakers like Khongtiang a platform to highlight the creative and cultural diversity of Northeastern cinema.