MEGHALAYA

Those in power crying about Opp’s corruption: VPP taunts Kharlukhi

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 5: Taking a dig at NPP leader and Rajya Sabha MP, Wanwei Roy Kharlukhi who raked up the allegation of corruption against VPP supremo Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit, party spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh on Saturday castigated the NPP for leading the coalition government both at the state and also in the KHADC but crying over allegations of corruption against members of the opposition.
“Let them (NPP) engage all kinds of agencies to investigate the case. It is funny that those at the helms of affairs are crying sore about the corruption of those who are in the opposition,” Myrboh stated.
Earlier, Kharlukhi had asked the VPP to stop preaching to the NPP and instead pursue the case of allegation of corruption against its president. “Casting aspersions on people without facts is nothing but lying. We do not need to be lectured about impeccable character by a person who supported the misappropriation of public funds in the district council,” the Rajya Sabha MP had stated.
Recently, former Umsning MDC Donkupar Sumer had filed an FIR against Basaiawmoit for his alleged involvement in theft, cheating, forgery and criminal misappropriation of funds in the garb of acquiring a plot of land for the KHADC.

