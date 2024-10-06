Torrential rains claim seven more lives in Garo Hills

Death toll rises to 10

TURA, Oct 5: Seven persons, all from the same family, lost their lives after a hill fell on top of their house, burying them deep within, in South Garo Hills even as incessant rainfall continues to batter the five districts of the region. Three of the victims were minors.

The discovery of the seven bodies on Saturday afternoon brought the total number of people who died in the current deluge to 10 while thousands have been left stranded and seeking help. With the weather forecast predicting more rains, the numbers of those affected are likely to rise further.

In the worst-affected South Garo Hills, infrastructure issues are compounding an already delicate situation.

On Friday, the DC informed that network issues as well as road connectivity had led to problems of relief and rescue operations that were started off on a war footing despite the complications. Relief measures had already been ordered for those affected though there was no conclusion on the numbers affected as those impacted remained in remote stretches.

The DC had also informed that casualties may have taken place which finally came true after seven members of one family in the village of Hatiasa Songmong were buried under debris following a hill caving over where they lived.

The deceased were identified as Silji R Marak (60, mother), Merina R Marak (39, daughter), Sama N Sangma (50 son-in-law), Chengbe R Marak, (22, granddaughter), Desrang R Marak (14, grandson) Silbera R Marak (8, granddaughter) and Dimse R Marak (1.5 yrs, great-granddaughter).

The district administration had its hands full as the district headquarter of Baghmara was without any form of mobile network. This led to officers moving towards Gasuapara where some amount of mobile connectivity was present.

Speaking on the situation, SP Shailendra Bamaniya explained that connectivity, roads and otherwise was still not back on track and the numbers of those affected could increase as more information seeps in from other districts.

NDRF personnel went to the site where seven people were buried alive in an effort to rescue the victims. They were hampered due to the fact that there was no road to the house which meant that people had to be deployed to recover the victims. They were finally able to get through in the evening through the debris.

South Garo Hills remains cut off from West Garo Hills with both the border road as well as the main national highway being damaged.

In a welcome announcement, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, has informed of an upgrade to all timber bridges, which once again gained prominence.

The chief minister during a review meeting on the current flood situation on Saturday morning announced removing all such structures and moving on to more durable and longer lasting retrofitted bailey bridges. The district has close to 30 such timber bridges, all of which are susceptible to damage at the slightest fury of nature.

Meanwhile residents in various affected areas took the initiative to venture out of their homes and collectively provide relief to those affected.

In Chokpot, local MLA Sengchim Sangma along with the BDO, SDPO as well as members of the GSU proactively provided relief to those that they could touch. However with many areas still remaining cut off, they could not venture inwards. The attempt will be renewed on Sunday. West Garo Hills

Dalu C&RD Block in West Garo Hills remains one of the worst affected with C&RD minister AT Mondal paying a visit to the area to take stock of the situation. He was joined by the DC as well as other personnel from the district and disaster management teams.

Many people were still lodged in relief camps with rations being provided to them to overcome the situation faced. The subsiding of rains has left many hopeful of returning to their houses soon.

On Friday, three persons from the Block succumbed to landslides in three separate villages in the area with another four suffering injuries from falling debris. Relief for those affected has been announced and sent to assist in efforts to bring back normalcy. With the quantum of rains received subsiding, the situation is currently being monitored.

In South West Garo Hills, water, as per latest reports, has already begun to subside with residents returning back to their homes by the afternoon. Relief camps have been set up though most, for the sake of safety of their property, returned home.

According to the administration, a total of 13 villages with a total of over 2,900 people were affected. Network and electricity have been restored in most places though the number of people affected is likely to rise further as more remote areas become accessible.

The two districts of North and East Garo Hills have remained unaffected in the current deluge with no reports of any untoward incidents being reported.

Cumulatively, 54 villages with a total population of 4,954 from 330 households have been impacted. A total of 58 houses were damaged. In terms of infrastructure, 18 roads, one PHC, one health sub centre, and one school were damaged as per latest data available. The numbers are likely to rise further as more details become available.