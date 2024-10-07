Day 2 of NBT book fair sees impressive footfall

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The second day of the Shillong Book Fair, organized by the National Book Trust-India under the Ministry of Education, witnessed impressive footfall despite it being a Sunday. The pleasant weather also encouraged bibliophiles to visit the fair, held on the premises of the State Central Library.

People of all age groups and walks of life were seen browsing through books before selecting their favorites. Among the visitors was Director of the Education Department, Swapnil Tembe.

Emphasising the importance of regular reading, Tembe said, “When we read books, we form images in our minds, keeping us active. But when we watch visuals, we are passive. Therefore, it’s crucial to develop the habit of reading.”

Shrishti Biswas, a young reader, expressed her love for all genres of books but shared her growing interest in spirituality. She was at the fair to find the best options in this genre. “I attended the NBT book fair last year as well and find the collection here really good. So far, I’ve picked up Kafka’s collection of short stories, and I’m looking for more, especially on spirituality,” said the Class XI student from Army Public School, Shillong.

Nine-year-old Laaijanai Kshiar was excitedly browsing the children’s literature section at one of the stalls.

Her uncle, Hamekhrawnam Wankhar, shared that she is always encouraged to read. “Sunday is the best day for us to visit the fair. We will come back next Sunday for more books,” he said.

Rebecca Thabah, who was seen carrying a collection of books, shared her enthusiasm for the fair. “I never miss the NBT book fair. As you can see, I love reading, especially children’s literature. I’m a huge fan of Harry Potter. This time, I’ve picked up the Shatter Me series and some children’s books,” she said, proudly displaying her purchases.

Besides books, the fair offers daily fun activities for all. On Sunday, there was a poster-making competition for the NCC cadets participating in the event.

On October 7, 2024, the Shillong Book Fair will feature two events for children — ‘Swirl & Style: Let’s Write in Cursive!’ and a self-defence workshop by the Meghalaya Taekwondo Association. There will also be a session on Vedic Mathematics.

Dance performances and a show by the Mookhuri music band are scheduled to liven up the evening on Monday.