Monday, October 7, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Dome installation under way at new Assembly building

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The erection of the dome for the under-construction Assembly building is currently ongoing and is expected to be completed by the end of this month. The dome is arguably the most controversial aspect of the project considering it collapsed earlier.
It may be noted that the construction of the Assembly building is nearing completion, with the civil work expected to be finished in the next four months. Once the dome erection is complete, the final finishing work on the project will commence, as the civil work is almost done. It is also reported that the Assembly Secretariat is looking to hire another contractor for the interior works.
Although the civil work was initially expected to be completed by December, the timeline has been extended to February next year due to delays caused by the heavy rainfall.  It is understood that work has slowed down due to ongoing rainfall in the state, making it risky for workers to operate at such heights during heavy rain. The project is being implemented by Badri Rai and Company.
The Assembly Speaker has conducted regular inspections to check the progress of the work and even expressed satisfaction with the overall progress.

Previous article
Heed growing traffic mess, UDP tells govt
Next article
Day 2 of NBT book fair sees impressive footfall
