Monday, October 7, 2024
Gauhati University rolls back decision to shut down two hostels amid protest

By: Agencies

Guwahati, Oct 7: Amid student protest, the Gauhati University authority on Monday rolled back its decision to temporarily shut down two boys’ hostels following violence after the recent union election.

In a notification, the university said that after discussing with the students’ union body, the administration has taken back its earlier decision to close two hostels. “Power supply and water supply have been instructed to be restored. The support staff has been redeployed. The students of two hostels — RCC1 and RCC2 — may continue staying in respective hostels on the production of hostel admission or readmission slips to the concerned wardens after the Puja holidays,” the notification further mentioned.

Earlier, last week, the varsity administration ordered the temporary shutting down of two hostels as violent clashes broke out soon after the student union election on September 27. The incident left at least 12 students injured and the authority filed a police complaint seeking action against those involved in the violence.

Vice-Chancellor Nani Gopal Mahanta earlier said, “Conflicts between the RCC 1 and RCC 2 hostels started following the announcement of the Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) election results. Our university’s legacy has been damaged by the regrettable events that left 12 boys seriously injured. Additionally, two of our security guards also sustained injuries, one of whom was sent to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at a hospital for treatment.”

He said, “Education should be the top priority of students, but it appears that there has been some deviation from that.” Mahanta went on to say that in order to make sure they have no trouble finishing their education, the students are being moved to different hostels. According to him, a police complaint has already been made, and those responsible for the act will not escape punishment.

“We made the choice of temporarily closing the hostels in order to create a healthy environment. Any interference with our students’ education will not be tolerated,” the VC stated. Notably, in the student union elections, the candidate backed by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad won the president’s seat, while the nominee backed by Asom Chatra Parishad got the general secretary’s seat.

IANS

30 solar lighted installed in HEC-hit villages to prevent interface with wild elephants
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

