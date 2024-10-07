Monday, October 7, 2024
Madhya Pradesh shocker: 6-year-old minor girl, nursing student raped in Dindori

Bhopal, Oct 7: In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh, two incidents of rape have been reported in the state’s Dindori district, the police said on Monday, adding that in one of the instances, a six-year-old minor girl was sexually assaulted.

In the first incident, a minor girl was allegedly raped by a man residing in her neighbourhood. According to the police, the girl was alone at her home when the incident happened, as her parents were out on work.

The accused, who was known to the family, entered the house and raped her, Shahpura police station in-charge Shivlal Markam told the media. He said that the incident occurred on Sunday and the matter came to light after a complaint was registered at a police station on Monday.

The victim was bleeding from her private parts, which her grandmother noticed, following which she was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, later she was referred to Jabalpur medical college. Police said that her condition is currently critical, adding that a 21-year-old man was arrested in this connection.He has been booked under the POCSO Act and other relevant charges.

In another incident, a nursing student (whose age could not be ascertained but is said to be around 19-20) was allegedly raped in Dindori. The woman was found lying unconscious in an abandoned place and was rushed to a hospital. Later, she told the police that she had befriended the accused, who is a student of BSW (Bachelor of Social Work) through social media. They have been friends for the past one year. Kotwali police SHO Girwar Uike said some passerby noticed the woman lying unconscious on the roadside. Upon receiving information, a police team later rushed to the spot and took the woman to hospital. “Two persons (victim’s friend and his associate) have been arrested. Further investigation is underway,” Uike added.

IANS

