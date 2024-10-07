Monday, October 7, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

World Bank signs additional 200 million USD to support Sri Lanka’s economic reforms

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Colombo, Oct 7: The World Bank and the Sri Lankan government signed on Monday for an additional 200 million U.S. dollars for economic reforms in the country, according to a statement from the World Bank.

The World Bank said it signed the Second Resilience, Stability, and Economic Turnaround (RESET) Development Policy Operation (DPO) for 200 million dollars, which aims to support reforms that improve economic governance, enhance growth and competitiveness, and protect the poor and vulnerable, helping to build Sri Lanka’s resilience and fostering an equitable economy.

According to the World Bank, this is the second operation in a two-part series that began in 2022. The first operation, totaling 500 million dollars, was disbursed in June and December 2023, it said.

The operation focuses on improving economic governance to create a stable macroeconomic environment and restore investor confidence through key reforms, the World Bank said, Xinhua news agency reported.

“Moving forward, Sri Lanka will now have the opportunity to focus on maintaining its hard-earned stability and investing in the private sector to transform the national growth trajectory. Doing so is vital to boosting economic growth, creating jobs, and ensuring that everyone benefits from a stronger, more resilient economy,” said David Sislen, World Bank regional country director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

IANS

Previous article
Madhya Pradesh shocker: 6-year-old minor girl, nursing student raped in Dindori
Next article
Deeply shocked by Karachi attack: Chinese Foreign Ministry
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Deeply shocked by Karachi attack: Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing, Oct 7: China has urged Pakistan to make more targetted measures to provide full protection for the...
NATIONAL

Madhya Pradesh shocker: 6-year-old minor girl, nursing student raped in Dindori

Bhopal, Oct 7: In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh, two incidents of rape have been reported in the...
INTERNATIONAL

US scientists awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for microRNA discovery

Stockholm, Oct 7:  The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska Institutet on Monday awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in...
INTERNATIONAL

Will end war when we complete all goals: Netanyahu at Oct 7 mourning meeting

Jerusalem, Oct 7: Expressing gratitude to the heroism of male and female fighters in the Israeli Defense Forces...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Deeply shocked by Karachi attack: Chinese Foreign Ministry

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Oct 7: China has urged Pakistan to make...

Madhya Pradesh shocker: 6-year-old minor girl, nursing student raped in Dindori

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Oct 7: In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh,...

US scientists awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for microRNA discovery

INTERNATIONAL 0
Stockholm, Oct 7:  The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska...
Load more

Popular news

Deeply shocked by Karachi attack: Chinese Foreign Ministry

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beijing, Oct 7: China has urged Pakistan to make...

Madhya Pradesh shocker: 6-year-old minor girl, nursing student raped in Dindori

NATIONAL 0
Bhopal, Oct 7: In a shocker from Madhya Pradesh,...

US scientists awarded 2024 Nobel Prize in Medicine for microRNA discovery

INTERNATIONAL 0
Stockholm, Oct 7:  The Nobel Assembly at Sweden's Karolinska...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img