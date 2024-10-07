Monday, October 7, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Rohit Shetty teases fans with new video of Singham Again

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Ahead of the release of the trailer of the film Singham Again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has increased the excitement of the fans by sharing intriguing visuals from his franchise. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a promo video and revealed when the trailer will be out. He showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, as well as fans’ reactions. Singham Again is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)

Previous article
Keanu Reeves escapes injury during pro auto racing debut London
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Shillong Jottings

‘Lost in Translation’ One vehicle in Shillong inadvertently taught us just how funny and tricky the English language can...
MEGHALAYA

Youth Cong seeks help for flood victims

TURA, Oct 6: In the wake of efforts being made by different groups, organisations and Church bodies to...
MEGHALAYA

UDP cautions govt on devp of infra in NST

SHILLONG, Oct 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has urged the state government to ensure that infrastructural development...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Rajnath to inaugurate DefConnect 4.0 today NEW DELHI, Oct 6: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate DefConnect 4.0, a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Shillong Jottings

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Lost in Translation’ One vehicle in Shillong inadvertently taught us...

Youth Cong seeks help for flood victims

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Oct 6: In the wake of efforts being...

UDP cautions govt on devp of infra in NST

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has...
Load more

Popular news

Shillong Jottings

MEGHALAYA 0
‘Lost in Translation’ One vehicle in Shillong inadvertently taught us...

Youth Cong seeks help for flood victims

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Oct 6: In the wake of efforts being...

UDP cautions govt on devp of infra in NST

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 6: The United Democratic Party (UDP) has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img