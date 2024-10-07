Rohit Shetty teases fans with new video of Singham Again

Ahead of the release of the trailer of the film Singham Again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty has increased the excitement of the fans by sharing intriguing visuals from his franchise. Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a promo video and revealed when the trailer will be out. He showed how the Singham series had evolved over the years. It featured scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, as well as fans’ reactions. Singham Again is a multi-starrer. It features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. (ANI)