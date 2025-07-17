Thursday, July 17, 2025
spot_img
NATIONAL

Calcutta HC allows fresh recruitment of teachers with new rules, weightage criteria

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_imgspot_img

Kolkata, July 16: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) to apply new rules and weightage criteria in the fresh process for recruiting teachers in the state-run schools.
Notably, the teachers’ posts fell vacant following an order of the Supreme Court this year, cancelling 25,753 school jobs.
A Division Bench dismissed the petition challenging the two new weightage criteria introduced in the fresh recruitment notification, carrying 10 marks each, first under the head of “prior teaching experience” and the second under “lecture demonstration”. The petitioners contended that the procedure to be followed in the fresh recruitment process should be the same as that of 2016, the entire panel of which was cancelled by the Supreme Court in April this year.
Although the HC dismissed this petition challenging the two new weightage criteria, it maintained that its earlier order last week for the exclusion of identified “tainted” candidates from participating in the fresh recruitment process would stand, and such candidates would not be allowed to participate in the fresh recruitment process.
The hearing on the petition challenging the two new weightage criteria was concluded on July 14. However, the Bench kept the order reserved on that day. Finally, the order was delivered on Wednesday. (IANS)

Previous article
Self-reliance in UAVs, counter-unmanned aerial system strategic imperative for India, says CDS
Next article
India’s 1st net-zero e-waste park to come up in Delhi
spot_imgspot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

B’desh polls spark political verbal crossfire on reforms

Awami League slams army action on civilians in Gopalganj DHAKA, July 16: As Bangladesh’s general elections approach, major political...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel strikes Damascus amid Syria-Druze clashes

DAMASCUS, July 16: Clashes erupted in the southern Syrian city of Sweida on Wednesday after a ceasefire between...
INTERNATIONAL

20 killed at Gaza aid site, says Israel-linked group

TEL AVIV, July 16: Twenty Palestinians were killed at a food distribution center run by an Israeli-backed American...
INTERNATIONAL

Thai woman held for blackmailing monks

BANGKOK, July 16: Thai police have arrested Wilawan Emsawat, a woman accused of seducing senior Buddhist monks into...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on our social media platforms for latest news, updates and promotions.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

B’desh polls spark political verbal crossfire on reforms

INTERNATIONAL 0
Awami League slams army action on civilians in Gopalganj DHAKA,...

Israel strikes Damascus amid Syria-Druze clashes

INTERNATIONAL 0
DAMASCUS, July 16: Clashes erupted in the southern Syrian...

20 killed at Gaza aid site, says Israel-linked group

INTERNATIONAL 0
TEL AVIV, July 16: Twenty Palestinians were killed at...
Load more

Popular news

B’desh polls spark political verbal crossfire on reforms

INTERNATIONAL 0
Awami League slams army action on civilians in Gopalganj DHAKA,...

Israel strikes Damascus amid Syria-Druze clashes

INTERNATIONAL 0
DAMASCUS, July 16: Clashes erupted in the southern Syrian...

20 killed at Gaza aid site, says Israel-linked group

INTERNATIONAL 0
TEL AVIV, July 16: Twenty Palestinians were killed at...
Load more

© 2025 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge