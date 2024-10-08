Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 8: The total gross enrollments under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 7 crore, with an enrolment of over 56 lakh in the current fiscal (FY25) to date, according to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) on Tuesday.

APY is a guaranteed pension scheme by the government and regulated by PFRDA. “The scheme is in its 10th year of rollout, and has achieved a big milestone,” said the authority.

Focused on unorganised sector workers, the pension scheme provides a guaranteed minimum pension of Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 per month based on contributions. The APY ensures a dignified life in old age for unorganised workers, addressing their financial insecurities and garnering their support.

A flagship social security scheme of the government, the scheme was launched on May 9, 2015 with an aim to create a universal social security system for all Indians, especially the poor, the underprivileged and the workers in the unorganised sector.

“This feat of bringing in the most vulnerable sections of society under the coverage of pension has been made possible with the untiring efforts of all the banks and SLBCs/UTLBCs,” said PFRDA.

In the recent past, the regulatory authority has taken several initiatives for awareness creation of the scheme — conducting APY outreach programmes at state and district levels, organising awareness and training programmes, publicity through various media channels and regular performance review.

APY provides ‘Sampurna Suraksha Kavach’ to not only the subscriber by providing a life-long defined and guaranteed pension amount, but also to the spouse by providing the same pension amount after the demise of the subscriber and then to the family by returning the entire corpus (accumulated till the age of 60 years) to the nominee after the death of the subscriber and spouse.

IANS

Previous article
BJP’s historic victory in Haryana: A blow to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘caste politics’
Next article
Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of...
INTERNATIONAL

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher, continues to receive massive flak for making controversial statements...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister of Jammu and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img