Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, said his father and NC chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday.

“Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” Farooq Abdullah told reporters here when asked who would be the alliance’s CM face. “People have given their mandate. They have proven that they don’t accept the decision that was taken on August 5… Omar Abdullah will be the chief minister,” said senior Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah won the Budgam and Ganderbal Assembly seats in Kashmir by big margins. He defeated PDP’s Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi in Badgam with a margin of more than 18,485 votes.

The NC vice president polled 36,010 votes in Budgam, one of the two constituencies he contested in the Jammu and Kashmir elections this time. In Ganderbal, he defeated PDP candidate Bashir Ahmad Mir by a margin of 10,574 votes. Omar Abdullah polled 32,727 votes in this constituency.

With this win, Omar Abdullah has reclaimed his electoral weight in the UT, especially in the valley. He lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Baramulla which was won by Engineer Rashid. Farooq Abdullah made the announcement about his son soon after it became clear that the Congress-NC alliance would win the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir in 10 years.

“After 10 years, the people have given their mandate to us. We pray to Allah that we meet their expectations,” the Lok Sabha member said. He further said it would not be a “police raj here but public rule here”.

“We will try to release the innocent from jail. Media will be free. We have to develop trust between Hindus and Muslims,” Farooq Abdullah told media. Earlier in the day, Omar Abdullah posted on his X handle. “Counting day 7K done. Last time around it didn’t end well for me personally. InshaAllah this time around it will be better.”

IANS

Previous article
Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
Next article
PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of...
INTERNATIONAL

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher, continues to receive massive flak for making controversial statements...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for...
NATIONAL

Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark

New Delhi, Oct 8: The total gross enrollments under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 7 crore,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta...

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img