Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

How Congress infighting and squabbles spelled doom for party in Haryana

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 8: The cheerful and upbeat atmosphere in Congress, in the run-up to the Haryana Assembly elections, turned into a nightmare on Tuesday as the election results gave a clear mandate and absolute majority to the BJP, despite the latter facing a three-time anti-incumbency.

For Congress, it comes as a shock defeat and for BJP a ‘surprising’ victory. The biggest talking point now is how Congress lost the plot and gave away its much-anticipated victory to the BJP. Exit polls as well as political experts also concurred with a strong Congress wave in the state.

Bickering, infighting and internal squabbles over gaining supremacy in the party are being seen as the key reasons behind Congress’s below-par performance. As different factions under Bhupinder Hooda and Kumari Selja cropped up within the state unit, it did no good to the party and only weakened its clout.

Even before the Assembly elections, the Haryana Congress was split wide open with several factions emerging within the state unit. Internal squabbling had begun, with party veterans including Bhupinder Hooda, Kumari Selja and Randeep Surjewala all angling for the Chief Minister post and they didn’t shy away from making their ambition public.

Attempts by the party high command to quell the discontent and discord within went in vain. The result of this was that the BJP despite facing strong anti-incumbency, farmers’ wrath and wrestlers’ protests returned to power for a record third time. Congress’ dreams and hopes of making a comeback remain shattered now.

Importantly, there is no external force to blame for this. Despite being the ‘favourites’ to win Haryana, the party has been kicked out of the electoral race. The factional feud, led by Hooda and Selja and their collective rejection of Rahul’s idea is seen as another reason for shock electoral loss.

Their Internal quarrels and squabbles played out in the open as both Hooda and Selja pitched for their candidates during ticket distribution. As Hooda’s 72 ‘loyalists’ got a greater share in ticket allocation, the sulking Selja opted out of the party’s campaign for about two weeks and was only brought after coaxing and cajoling by the Congress high command. Her, being the Dalit face of Congress, gave the BJP further ammunition to trade more barbs at the ‘divided’ party.

Just before ticket allocation for Assembly elections, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had mooted the idea of stitching a pre-poll alliance with INDIA bloc allies including AAP but it was rejected by state unit leaders. The reason was – their belief and overconfidence that anti-incumbency would dislodge Nayab Singh Saini’s government from power. Also, the party’s remarkable performance in Lok Sabha elections gave it hope of a rebound in the state but that came a cropper.

Congress party’s debacle in the 2019 Assembly elections was also attributed to an internal feud. With the 2024 Assembly elections going the same way, the party seems to have learnt no lessons from its past mistakes.

IANS

Previous article
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody
Next article
Congress under fire: Ignoring INDIA bloc where it’s strong
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

National Conference holds upper hand in J&K alliance as Congress performance below par

Srinagar, Oct 8: The Congress-National Conference alliance has triumphed in the J&K Assembly polls, winning 49 of the...
NATIONAL

Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers

Chandigarh, Oct 8: Is it the Congress's overconfidence or its failure to stitch an alliance with its previous...
INTERNATIONAL

Indonesia to start relocating civil servants to new capital next year

Jakarta, Oct 8: Indonesia is gearing up to commence the relocation of civil servants to the country's future...
NATIONAL

Defeating caste-based politics was at centre of PM Modi’s campaign, even 25 years ago

New Delhi, Oct 8: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to form government in Haryana for...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

National Conference holds upper hand in J&K alliance as Congress performance below par

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 8: The Congress-National Conference alliance has triumphed...

Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 8: Is it the Congress's overconfidence or...

Indonesia to start relocating civil servants to new capital next year

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, Oct 8: Indonesia is gearing up to commence...
Load more

Popular news

National Conference holds upper hand in J&K alliance as Congress performance below par

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 8: The Congress-National Conference alliance has triumphed...

Cong overconfidence & failure to stitch alliance led to defeat in Haryana: Observers

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 8: Is it the Congress's overconfidence or...

Indonesia to start relocating civil servants to new capital next year

INTERNATIONAL 0
Jakarta, Oct 8: Indonesia is gearing up to commence...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img