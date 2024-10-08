Tuesday, October 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into torture of two women in police custody

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Oct 8:  A single-judge Bench of the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the alleged torture of two women BJP activists in police custody.

The two women activists of the BJP were arrested by state police after a complaint was lodged against them accusing them of making derogatory comments about the minor daughter of Trinamool Congress’ General Secretary and the party’s Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Later, the two women approached the single- judge Bench of Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj accusing police of excesses, including physical assault while they were in custody. On Tuesday, while ordering a CBI probe into the matter, Justice Bharadwaj observed such actions on part of the state police were simply unacceptable.

According to him, following the seriousness of the complaint of assault in police custody, investigation on the same cannot be entrusted to the state police and hence the CBI should probe the matter. Recently a video surfaced where these two woman activists of the BJP were allegedly heard making derogatory remarks against Abhishek Banerjee’s minor daughter from a rally organised to protest against the rape and murder of a woman junior doctor of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata in August.

Based on that video, the authenticity of which could not be cross-checked by IANS, a third woman filed a complaint at Diamond Harbour Police Station. Acting on that complaint, the police arrested the two women. The hearing in the matter concluded on Monday. Justice Bharadwaj then kept the order on reserve. During the hearing, Justice Bharadwaj also raised the question on how FIRs were filed in different police stations in different districts in this single case.

IANS

Previous article
Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher, continues to receive massive flak for making controversial statements...
NATIONAL

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for...
NATIONAL

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah will become the Chief Minister of Jammu and...
NATIONAL

Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark

New Delhi, Oct 8: The total gross enrollments under the Atal Pension Yojana (APY) have crossed 7 crore,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar...
Load more

Popular news

Don’t invite Zakir Naik again, say furious Pakistanis after Islamic preacher’s controversial remarks

INTERNATIONAL 0
Karachi, Sep 8: Zakir Naik, the fugitive Islamic preacher,...

PM Modi congratulates Nayab Singh Saini for Haryana poll victory

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Omar Abdullah wins Badgam & Ganderbal, Dad says will be J&K CM

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 8: National Conference Vice President Omar...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img