Gambegre bypoll either in November or December

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is likely to hold the by-election to the Gambegre Assembly seat in November or December.

Chief Electoral Officer BDR Tiwari on Tuesday said a by-election is held within six months from the date of the occurrence of the vacancy.

The by-poll has been necessitated by sitting Congress MLA Saleng Sangma’s resignation in June following his election to the Lok Sabha from the Tura seat.

“We will do the needful once the ECI announces the schedule for the by-election,” Tiwari said.

Meanwhile, as per the ECI’s existing policy, the annual summary revision is normally conducted in the later part of every year in all states/UTs so that the final publication of electoral roll is made in the first week of January of the succeeding year.

The Commission has decided to carry out the annual summary revision in all states & UTs except Haryana, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Jammu & Kashmir in such a manner that the electoral rolls are finally published much before the National Voters’ Day (25th January of every year), so that EPICs generated for new electors, especially young voters, can be distributed to them in a ceremonial manner on the National Voters’ Day.

In this regard, the CEO on Tuesday held a meeting with political parties. Meetings with District Election Officers will be held on a regular basis till the publication of the final electoral rolls.