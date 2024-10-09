Wednesday, October 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt looks to move hawkers from Khyndai Lad by Nov

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The state government is targeting November for the completion of the relocation of over 200 hawkers from the streets of Khyndai Lad, Police Bazaar, to designated vending zones.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh stated, “The vending zones will soon be notified. In the first phase, Khyndailad will be part of the process, followed by Laitumkhrah in the second phase.”
He further informed that three locations around Khyndai Lad have been identified, and the state government should be able to accommodate all the registered hawkers within the guidelines set by the Department of Urban Affairs.
While highlighting that specific areas in commercial zones are being allocated for vending, he stated that only vendors meeting the government’s criteria will be rehabilitated.  He noted that the identification and registration process has been ongoing for the past year.
The Urban Affairs and Tourism departments are also considering transforming Khyndai Lad into a dedicated ‘pedestrian zone’ and ‘music hub’ to enhance tourism and attract visitors to Shillong.

