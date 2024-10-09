Wednesday, October 9, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Missing TA soldier’s body found in forests of J&K’s Anantnag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, Oct 9: The body of the Territorial Army (TA) soldier abducted by terrorists was found on Wednesday in J&K’s Anantnag district. Officials said the body of the TA soldier, who was abducted from the Shangus area of the Anantnag district, was found in the forest area of Kokernag tehsil in the same district.

Two TA soldiers went missing from the forest area of Kokernag on Tuesday during an anti-terror operation launched by the Army. “One of them managed to escape from the abductors despite being injured. He was rushed to a medical facility for treatment and his condition is stable now. A massive search operation was launched in the area and the body of the missing soldier has been found in the forests,” officials said.

Army soldiers on leave and during anti-terrorist operations have been the first target of the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir because most of them are locals and are better acquainted with the topography of the areas under operation by the security forces.

In April 2024, terrorists killed a TA soldier’s brother firing multiple shots at his home in Kunda village near Sharda Sharief of Thanamandi in Jammu division’s Rajouri district. Mohammad Razak, 40, who worked in the social welfare department of the government, suffered critical bullet wounds and died while being shifted to a nearby hospital. On June 6, 2019, the J&K Police said terrorists came to the residence of TA soldier, Manzoor Ahmad Baig in the Sadoora village in Anantnag district and shot at him.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was posted in the neighbouring Shopian district and was attached to the 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

On November 25, 2017, terrorists abducted and killed 23-year-old TA soldier, Irfan Ahmad Mir and his bullet-riddled body was found in an orchard in Watmullah Keegam village in Shopian district the next day. He was a resident of Sezan Keegam.

IANS

Previous article
Manasi Parekh on National Award win: Moment of pride to represent Gujarati culture on national stage
Next article
Initiated by kings, funded by govts, 148-year-old Durgabari Puja Tripura’s key attraction
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the continuation...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing for the release of his new movie “Singham Again”,...
News Alert

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has informed the Meghalaya Human Rights Commission (MHRC) that they...
NATIONAL

After Cong loss in Haryana, SP announces candidates for UP bypolls in surprise move

Lucknow, Oct 9: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday announced six candidates for the impending by-elections...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...
Load more

Popular news

Cabinet okays continuation of free fortified rice supply till December 2028

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 9: The Union Cabinet, chaired by...

When Akshay Kumar spoke about careers of heroines post marriage

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, Oct 9:  Akshay Kumar, who is currently preparing...

HYC to pursue case against cop in MHRC

News Alert 0
Shillong, Oct 9: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img