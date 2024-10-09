Missing TA soldier’s body found in forests of J&K’s Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 9: The body of the Territorial Army (TA) soldier abducted by terrorists was found on Wednesday in J&K’s Anantnag district. Officials said the body of the TA soldier, who was abducted from the Shangus area of the Anantnag district, was found in the forest area of Kokernag tehsil in the same district.

Two TA soldiers went missing from the forest area of Kokernag on Tuesday during an anti-terror operation launched by the Army. “One of them managed to escape from the abductors despite being injured. He was rushed to a medical facility for treatment and his condition is stable now. A massive search operation was launched in the area and the body of the missing soldier has been found in the forests,” officials said.

Army soldiers on leave and during anti-terrorist operations have been the first target of the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir because most of them are locals and are better acquainted with the topography of the areas under operation by the security forces.

In April 2024, terrorists killed a TA soldier’s brother firing multiple shots at his home in Kunda village near Sharda Sharief of Thanamandi in Jammu division’s Rajouri district. Mohammad Razak, 40, who worked in the social welfare department of the government, suffered critical bullet wounds and died while being shifted to a nearby hospital. On June 6, 2019, the J&K Police said terrorists came to the residence of TA soldier, Manzoor Ahmad Baig in the Sadoora village in Anantnag district and shot at him.

He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. He was posted in the neighbouring Shopian district and was attached to the 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

On November 25, 2017, terrorists abducted and killed 23-year-old TA soldier, Irfan Ahmad Mir and his bullet-riddled body was found in an orchard in Watmullah Keegam village in Shopian district the next day. He was a resident of Sezan Keegam.

IANS