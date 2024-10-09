Wednesday, October 9, 2024
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Manasi Parekh on National Award win: Moment of pride to represent Gujarati culture on national stage

Mumbai, Oct 9: Actress Manasi Parekh, who works predominantly in Gujarati cinema, and was recently seen in the horror-comedy movie ‘Jhamkudi’, has been feted with the National Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in the Gujarati-language drama film ‘Kutch Express’.

She shared the honour with actress Nithya Menon. The actress said that the National Award win makes her proud to represent the Gujarati heritage on a national platform She said during her speech, “Receiving this National Award is not just an honour but a reflection of the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making Kutch Express. This film is a celebration of art, relationships, and the essence of life. Also, we are in the middle of Navratri and I’m viewing this award as a blessing from the Devi channelled through our President Droupadi Murmu ji who also is an embodiment of grit and power”.

Manasi Parekh opted for a modern sari drape designed by Prapti, intricately showcasing the three popular weaves of Gujarat: Bandhni, Patola, and Ajrakh. Her choice of attire reflected the rich cultural heritage and artistry of Gujarat, resonating with the film’s themes of self-discovery and expression through art. As Manasi stood on stage receiving the award, her eyes welled up. The President gently consoled her with a kind gesture.

The actress also expressed her pride in representing the Gujarati community, as she said, “It’s an incredible honour to represent my Gujarati heritage on a national platform. As an actress, having worked in Hindi and Gujarati cinema, making it to this stage feels monumental, and I’m deeply proud to showcase the richness of our culture, storytelling, and traditions.

This award is not just for me, but for the entire Gujarati community that has always supported and celebrated our unique identity”. ‘Kutch Express’, directed by Viral Shah, also stars Ratna Pathak Shah, Dharmendra Gohil and Darsheel Safary. The film is an emotional family drama that unfolds the story of a husband’s secret affair with an officemate from a neighbouring village.

IANS

Smokeless tobacco, betel nut drive oral cancer cases in India, highest in South Asia: Lancet
Missing TA soldier's body found in forests of J&K's Anantnag
