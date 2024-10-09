No puja pandals on roads, warns HNYF

SHILLONG, Oct 8: The East Khasi Hills unit of the HNYF said on Sunday that it will not tolerate Durga Puja pandals on public roads.

In a letter to East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, RM Kurbah, the unit’s president, Steven R. Khyriem said the construction of puja pandals on the main roads causes heavy traffic congestion in Shillong every year.

He said the road from Garikhana to Umshyrpi, one of the busiest in the city, gets transformed into a puja celebration area and impacts the traffic flow apart from the movement of pedestrians.

Asserting that the federation has no objection to the celebration or puja, Khyriem said they are against the pandals erected on public roads.

Meanwhile, the Shillong Police have made elaborate security arrangements for the ensuing Durga Puja celebrations in the city.

East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger said sufficient police personnel will be deployed during the festival.

“Likewise, traffic arrangements have been made in the entire city,” he said.

The Central Puja Committee and the district administration have held discussions for peaceful celebrations.

All the puja pandals have also been directed to install CCTV cameras on their premises.

The city has been witnessing huge traffic snarls and on Tuesday evening, SP Traffic was seen on the road handling the chaotic situation.