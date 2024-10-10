944 Guwahati lanes illuminated with launch of smart street light project

Guwahati, Oct 10: As a part of initiatives taken to position Guwahati as the “Gateway to Southeast Asia”, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the first phase of the Smart Street Lighting with Centralised Control and Monitoring Systems (CCMS) here on Wednesday evening.

As many as 20,667 smart streetlights are slated for installation under the project, of which over 11,000 have already been powered.

Official sources said with the installation of 10,000 streetlights, 944 lanes within the city have now been illuminated. The system is equipped with advanced cloud-based management technology, enabling remote operation and adjustment of light intensity.

Notably, the total expenditure for the project, implemented under Guwahati Smart City Limited, is estimated at Rs 83.96 crore.

The project features a cloud-based management system that allows for the remote operation and adjustment of light intensity. It is also equipped with a web-based CCMS for enhanced remote monitoring and control.

To conserve energy and reduce operational costs, the system would automatically decrease the intensity of the street lights after midnight. It also includes a web-based CCMS for enhanced remote monitoring and control.

Speaking on the occasion, chief minister Sarma remarked on the state government’s ongoing efforts over the past two to three years to enhance lighting across several areas of Guwahati.

“Last year, the Guwahati Utility Corporation was formed as a joint venture between the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Government of Assam to modernise the city’s streetlight system. This corporation has been tasked with integrating smart technology into the streetlight network, enabling centralised control through a single command centre, with the added convenience of mobile app-based management,” he said.

Along with the introduction of automatic traffic signals and smart streetlights, Sarma said the long-awaited installation of CCTV cameras across Guwahati would be inaugurated on January 1, 2025.