Ratan Tata’s demise: Assam has lost one of its biggest well-wishers, says Himanta

GUWAHATI, Oct 10: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has condoled the demise of veteran industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata, stating that in his passing away, the people of Assam have lost one of their biggest well-wishers.

“Shri Ratan Tata ji’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in the India growth story. His life is defined by building enterprise and giving back to society. In his demise, people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well-wishers,” Sarma stated in a condolence message posted on social media platform, X.

It may be noted that Tata, who was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai earlier this week, passed away on Wednesday night.

The chief minister said Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award in 2022, occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Assam.

“He took a giant leap of faith for the welfare of Assam. He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation. He played an instrumental role in setting up Tata’s semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and creating several employment opportunities for our youth,” Sarma said.

Reflecting further, the chief minister said, “For me it’s a personal loss. My every interaction with him left me wiser, the most recent being when I visited him in Mumbai to thank him for the semiconductor project and having faith in Assam’s abilities as an industrial base. His simplicity and humility are something I will never forget. His death leaves a huge void which cannot be filled.”

“My thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Tata family and the nation which mourns the loss of an inspirational leader,” he said.