Assam STF nabs accused trio in fake currency case

Guwahati, Oct 10: A team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police conducted a raid as part of an ongoing investigation into a fake currency case and arrested three accused persons here on Wednesday evening.

Official sources said the raid was conducted at the Ribraj-Avenue Apartment at Bishnu-Path, Bormotoria under Dispur police station here.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nur Alom (32), a resident of Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district; Sahidul Alom (25) and Munna Ahmed (26), both residents of Mangaldoi in Darrang district of Assam. However, the three accused are currently residing in a rented house at Bishnu Path, Bormotoria here.

Further, the STF team recovered a vehicle (Innova Crysta) bearing registration number AS-01- FR-2909 (that was used to commit the crime); a bundle of white paper mounted with 28 fake Indian currency notes of face value of Rs 14,000 wrapped with adhesive tape; six mobile phones among other items.

Later, the STF team handed over the accused trio to Dispur PS in connection with the case.

Notably, a team from the Special Task Force (STF) of Assam Police had conducted a raid in the Nursery area near Ganeshguri under Dispur police station here on Tuesday afternoon and arrested three persons from Meghalaya in connection with the recovery of fake Indian currency notes.

Official sources said that during the raid, the STF team recovered a bundle containing fake Indian currency notes of face value Rs 23,000 and 564 white paper sheets in the shape of 500 rupees notes wrapped with green coloured adhesive tape.

A vehicle (Mahindra Bolero), bearing registration number ML-06-8742, was seized during the operation. Four mobile phones and cash worth Rs 2120 among other items were also seized during the raid.

The arrested persons were identified as Ariven K. Marwein (31); Nicholas Shangpliang (56) and Shembok Nongsiej (37), all residents of Nongstoin in West Khasi Hills.