Chief Ministers of NE states mourn iconic industrialist Ratan Tata’s death

Guwahati/Agartala, Oct 10: The Chief Ministers of the northeastern states on Thursday mourned the demise of iconic industrialist and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group, Ratan Tata, who passed away late on Wednesday night at the age of 86.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma conferred the state government’s “Assam Baibhav”, the state’s highest civilian award, to Ratan Tata at an event in Mumbai’s Taj Wellington Mews in February 2022.

The Assam Chief Minister said in a post on X: “Ratan Tata’s legacy is one of compassion, statesmanship and unshakeable conviction in India’s growth story. His life is defined by building an enterprise and giving back to society.”

Sarma said that with his demise, the people of Assam have lost one of its biggest well-wishers. “Shri Tata, a recipient of Assam’s highest civilian award, occupied a special place in the hearts and minds of the people of Assam. He took a giant leap of faith for the welfare of Assam. He was deeply passionate about improving healthcare in the state and with his vision we gave birth to the Assam Cancer Care Foundation,” the Chief Minister said.

Sarma said that Ratan Tata played an instrumental role in setting up Tata’s Semiconductor facility in Jagiroad and creating several employment opportunities for our youth. “For me, it’s a personal loss,” he said.

“My every interaction with him left me wiser, the most recent being when I visited him in Mumbai to thank him for the Semiconductor project and having faith in Assam’s abilities as an industrial base. His simplicity and humility is something I will never forget. His death leaves a huge void which cannot be filled.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the members of the Tata family and the nation which mourns the loss of an inspirational leader. Om Shanti!” the Assam CM said.

Condoling Ratan Tata’s death, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said: “His visionary leadership, entrepreneurial spirit, and commitment to social responsibility have inspired generations. My heartfelt condolences to the Tata family, his colleagues, and everyone whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace.”

“Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata Ji, a visionary industrialist and a true inspiration to millions. His profound impact on Indian industry and his unwavering commitment to philanthropy will remain a legacy that transcends generations. The loss is immeasurable, and my thoughts are with his family and all those whose lives he touched. May his soul rest in peace,” Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh wrote on X.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said in a post on X: “India has lost a towering figure today with the passing of Padma Vibhushan Shri Ratan Tata ji. His vision, integrity, and dedication to the nation transformed industries and lives. A guiding light for generations, his legacy of compassion and leadership will continue to inspire. My condolences to his family, friends, and the entire Tata group. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma wrote on his X handle: “Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Ratan Tata, a titan of Indian industry whose humility and compassion touched millions. His ethical leadership and philanthropy will inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to the Tata family.”

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma in a video message said that he was a very well known personality not just because he transformed the industrial sector but also for his philanthropic work and especially for his kindness to people of all stature.

“He will live for his kindness, simplicity and humility. Many of his programmes, like Meghalaya Baby League were launched by Tata Trusts for the development of football among the youngsters. During the Covid pandemic period people of Meghalaya and other states benefited a lot,” Sangma said.

IANS

