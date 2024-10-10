Ainam Manik Syiem threatens to file defamation against five Myntris

Shillong, Oct 10: The Syiem of Mylliem, Ainam Manik Syiem has threatened to move to court if the five Myntris and Basan of Nongkseh fail to prove that he has illegally leased out a plot of land at Khlaw Mawroh.

“I will move ahead to file a defamation suit in the court if they fail to provide evidence on the allegation which they have made against me within 10 days. I have to take this drastic step since this allegation was made to tarnish my image,” Syiem said while reacting to the complaint against him that he has illegally leased out the plot of land.

He further stated that there was a report in the media on September 28 that he had sold out this land as his personal property which is not true.

“It is only a false allegation of people with vested interest. This kind of politics is nothing new in the Hima due to greed for power,” Syiem of Mylliem said.

According to him, the land in question measuring around 5000 sq feet was leased out to one Naphisabet Wahlang, a resident of Mawlai Mawkynroh, Umshing who had approached him since she wanted to set to set up a furniture workshop and welding unit.

He claimed that they had to lease out this plot of land since there was some kind of encroachment.

Syiem said that they had a meeting of the Executive Committee (EC) and even inspected this plot of land.

“We took the decision to lease out this land after the Executive Dorbar submitted the report. We decided to fix Rs 10,000 rent per month. We have leased out the land for a period of 20 years as per the laid down rules. We can renew it again after 20 years if we want,” Syiem of Mylliem said.

He said that the payment of rent is made directly to the account of the Hima Mylliem.

According to him, one of the conditions which they have set is that she should give employment to the local youth of the area.

When asked about the allegation of misutilisation of funds amounting to Rs 5.58 crore for the land at Iew Mylliem, Syiem said that he would not like to comment anything on this since there is a pending inquiry in the KHADC.

He informed that the KHADC had already conducted two hearings of both the parties.

“We are now waiting for the inquiry report of the council on the matter. We have placed all the facts while presenting our case to the council,” Syiem of Mylliem said.

When asked on allegations of dumping of soil at Law Syiem near the junction leading to SAN-KER, he said that the soil which was dumped is from the 5000 sq feet land which have been leased out.

According to him, it is not true that the soil which was dumped is from his property.

He said that they have decided to allow dumping of soil if it is from the land of the Hima.

Syiem said that they have asked the Forest Guard of the Hima to identify stretches of land where it is feasible for dumping of the soil.

It may be mentioned that five Myntris of Hima Mylliem, along with the Basan of Nongkseh, on Wednesday demanded that the KHADC immediately remove Ainam Manik Syiem, the Syiem of Mylliem, for allegedly leasing out a plot of land at Khlaw Mawroh without the approval of the Dorbar Hima.

The complaint, submitted to Deputy CEM Pynshngain N Syiem — who is also in charge of the Elaka department — was signed by Myntri Nongkhlaw, Myntri Rumnong Sohsla, Myntri Kharbteng, Myntri Nongneng Shanpru, and Myntri Syndor.

In the complaint, they accused the Syiem of Mylliem of leasing a portion of land at Khlaw Mawroh without the necessary approval from the Dorbar Pyllun of the Myntris of Hima Mylliem, which they claim violates long-standing practices and conventions of the Hima.

“We were surprised and disappointed after reading letters published in The Shillong Times on September 28 and October 1 regarding the alleged illegalities committed by the Syiem of Mylliem. He (Ainam Sing Mylliem) is attempting to claim ownership of the land and has illegally dumped soil within the forest area under the Hima,” the Myntris and the Basan of Nongkseh stated in the complaint.