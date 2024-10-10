Thursday, October 10, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

PM Modi embarks on 2-day visit to Laos for ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 10:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embarked on a two-day visit to Laos, where he will attend the 21st ASEAN-India Summit and the 19th East Asia Summit at the invitation of his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone, the current chair of ASEAN.

PM Modi in his departure statement said the East Asia Summit provides an opportunity to deliberate on the challenges to peace, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.

The statement read, “Today, I am embarking on a two day visit to Vientiane, Lao PDR at the invitation of Prime Minister Mr. Sonexay Siphandone to participate in the 21st ASEAN-India and the 19th East Asia Summit. This year we are marking a decade of our Act East Policy. I will join the ASEAN leaders to review progress in our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of our cooperation.”

The Prime Minister said India shares close cultural and civilisational ties with the region, including with Lao PDR, which are enriched by the shared heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana.

“I look forward to my meetings with the Lao PDR leadership to further strengthen our bilateral ties. I am confident that this visit will further deepen our engagement with ASEAN countries,” PM Modi further said.

The Prime Minister is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the margins of the summits in Vientiane. His visit to Laos underlines how the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries are a significant pillar of India’s Act East policy and key partners of New Delhi’s Indo-Pacific Vision strongly backed by the Prime Minister’s Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) initiative.

“The ASEAN-India Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations through our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation. The East Asia Summit, a premier leaders-led forum that contributes to building an environment of strategic trust in the region, provides an opportunity for leaders of EAS Participating Countries, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional importance,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in an earlier statement.

With Prime Minister Modi firmly supporting ASEAN centrality and the ASEAN outlook on the region, India has, over the last 10 years, believed that a strong and unified ASEAN plays an important role in the emerging dynamic of the Indo-Pacific.

IANS

Previous article
India’s 100 richest tycoons surpass $1 trillion milestone, Gautam Adani at 2nd spot: Forbes list
Next article
When Ratan Tata recounted meetings with PM Modi, shared ‘Singur to Sanand’ relocation story
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Had the courage to speak truth to men in power: Manmohan Singh’s tribute to Ratan Tata

New Delhi, Oct 10: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, on Thursday, condoled the demise of Ratan Tata, Chairman...
NATIONAL

When Ratan Tata recounted meetings with PM Modi, shared ‘Singur to Sanand’ relocation story

New Delhi, Oct 10: Ratan Tata, the doyen of India Inc and Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group...
Economy

India’s 100 richest tycoons surpass $1 trillion milestone, Gautam Adani at 2nd spot: Forbes list

New Delhi, Oct 10: The collective wealth of India’s 100 richest tycoons surpassed the trillion dollar milestone for...
NATIONAL

RSS mourns passing of Ratan Tata, hails his contribution to India’s growth story

New Delhi, Oct 10: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of renowned...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Had the courage to speak truth to men in power: Manmohan Singh’s tribute to Ratan Tata

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,...

When Ratan Tata recounted meetings with PM Modi, shared ‘Singur to Sanand’ relocation story

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: Ratan Tata, the doyen of...

India’s 100 richest tycoons surpass $1 trillion milestone, Gautam Adani at 2nd spot: Forbes list

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: The collective wealth of India’s...
Load more

Popular news

Had the courage to speak truth to men in power: Manmohan Singh’s tribute to Ratan Tata

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh,...

When Ratan Tata recounted meetings with PM Modi, shared ‘Singur to Sanand’ relocation story

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: Ratan Tata, the doyen of...

India’s 100 richest tycoons surpass $1 trillion milestone, Gautam Adani at 2nd spot: Forbes list

Economy 0
New Delhi, Oct 10: The collective wealth of India’s...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img