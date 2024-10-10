Thursday, October 10, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Shiv Sena bats for Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata

Mumbai, Oct 10: The Shiv Sena’s social media chief in Maharashtra, Rahul Kanal has urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to propose the name of Tata Sons’ Emeritus Chairman Padma Vibhushan Ratan Tata for the Bharat Ratna Award.

The Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian honour bestowed by the Government of India. In a letter to the Chief Minister, Kanal said, “This acknowledgement would serve as a fitting tribute to a man who epitomised the values of kindness, integrity and selfless service to humanity.

“Recognising Ratan Tata with this prestigious award would not only honour his legacy but also inspire countless others to follow in his footsteps and contribute positively to our nation’s socio-economic landscape.”

“Ratan Tata, was an illustrious figure in the Indian business sector, whose contributions have transcended beyond the corporate realm into the very fabric of our society. “He was not only a visionary leader but also a compassionate humanitarian. His philanthropic efforts towards the welfare of stray animals, providing shelter through his five star hotels across India, demonstrated his commitment to the voiceless members of our society.

“Furthermore, his dedication to establishing cancer hospitals for the underprivileged showcased his unwavering belief in the right to health and dignity for all individuals, regardless and selfless service to humanity,” said Kanal.

He said that the recognition of such extraordinary individuals is essential for fostering a culture of philanthropy and compassion in our society.

IANS

Previous article
National Nuggets
Next article
RSS mourns passing of Ratan Tata, hails his contribution to India’s growth story
