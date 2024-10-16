Assam excise officer arrested in bribery case

Guwahati, Oct 16: A team from the Assam directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption on Wednesday laid a trap and caught a section officer of the excise department accepting a bribe.

The officer, identified as Partha Hazarika, was apprehended around 11:30 am immediately after he accepted Rs 24,500 as part of the demanded bribe of Rs one lakh from the complainant.

The vigilance team had acted on a complaint alleging that Hazarika had demanded a bribe from the complainant in connection with the sanction of ‘IMFL ON’ shop licence.

The complainant had approached the vigilance directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servant.

Accordingly, a trap was laid by a vigilance team near the main gate of Janata Bhawan at Dispur here on Wednesday and Hazarika was caught red handed.

The bribe money has been recovered from his possession and seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

“The accused public servant has been arrested. In this connection, a case has been registered at ACB (anti-corruption bureau) police station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018), a statement issued by the superintendent of police, directorate of vigilance and anti-corruption, Assam, said.

.