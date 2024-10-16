Wednesday, October 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Students clearing NEET felicitated in Jowai

Jowai, Oct 16: The North Liberty Higher Secondary School here on Tuesday, held an award ceremony to honor five outstanding students who excelled in the NEET Exam 2024 for MBBS.

The students who were felicitated included Wantei Pator, Dauni Therbor Pasi, Chanmi Suchiang, Miss Dethiadiem Plain, and Miss Wakarinmaki Shullai.

The programme was graced by Richard Uriah, the Principal of North Liberty HSS, along with Chief Guest Helen Uriah, parents, teachers, and fellow students.

In his address, Richard Uriah expressed gratitude to God for guiding the students on their journeys and for the progress of the school as a whole.

Chief Guest Dr. Helen Uriah emphasized the importance of determination in education and urged students to pursue their dreams relentlessly.

She encouraged those aspiring to become doctors to embrace challenges with courage and to remain steadfast in their ambitions, no matter how difficult the path may seem.

Liberal MPs call for Trudeau’s resignation even as Canadian PM focuses on smearing India for political gains
Assam excise officer arrested in bribery case
