Hundreds former students pay last tributes to Brother Eric D’Souza

Shillong, Oct 16: Hundreds of former students of St. Edmund’s School on Wednesday paid their last tributes to noted educator, Brother Eric D’Souza affectionately known as “Dasu”.

The mortal remains of the noted educator was brought to Shillong on Tuesday and was kept at the St. Edmund’s School Chapel to allow people to pay their last tribute.

Archbishop of Shillong, Rev Victor Lyngdoh presided over the Eucharist service which was held St. Edmund’s School chapel in memory of Bro D’Souza the presence of bishops, priests and others.

Some of the prominent former students who attended the Eucharist service include statesman from Tripura, Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, former Home Minister, James PK Sangma and sitting MLA of Shella, Balajied Synrem.

After the Eucharist service, he was laid to rest at the Laitumkhrah Catholic Church cemetery.