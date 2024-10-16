Cong demands white paper on Assam govt’s financial position

Guwahati, Oct 16: The Assam Congress on Wednesday demanded a white paper from the state government outlining the financial position of the state under the incumbent chief minister’s tenure from 2021 to 2024.

Addressing mediapersons at Rajiv Bhawan here on Wednesday, senior Congress leader Ripun Bora accused the BJP-led government in the state of accumulating massive debt and mismanaging fiscal resources, pointing out a substantial rise in Assam’s debt.

“During 2016-2021, the tenure of Sarbananda Sonowal as chief minister, the debt increased up to Rs 66,020.65 crore. But within two and a half years (between 2021 and 2024) of the term of chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the debt has increased to Rs 1,52,000 crore, which is an increase of Rs 85,980 crore,” Bora said.

“As a result, the state has to pay a major part of its budget amount, Rs 7,299.18 crore annually as interest to this debt,” the Congress leader said.

“So, we want a white paper from the government, showing total revenue receipts; fund received from Centre under different heads; amount received from loans and borrowing, etc; expenses on different heads, sectors, etc; reasons for drastic cut on capital expenditure, that is expenditure on infrastructure and development and reasons for repeated increase of VAT on petrol and diesel, including the recent increase of Re 1 and one paisa per litre of petrol,” he said.

Bora criticised the government for being dependent on loans and borrowings to fund beneficiary schemes, alleging that this was done to keep the beneficiaries as a vote bank.

“The loan is not taken for any major project cost or development programme but to meet the day-to-day expenses and individual beneficiary expenses. The government has no other means to meet the huge expenses except the loan amount,” he stated.

The veteran Opposition leader further highlighted that owing to financial mismanagement and to meet heavy expenses on beneficiary schemes on political consideration, the liability against contractors and suppliers’ bills have risen to Rs 26,000 crore up to March 2024.

“Moreover, owing to the state’s financial crisis, the salaries of employees (to the tune of Rs 5000 crore as on March 2024) are pending for several months,” he added.