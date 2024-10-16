Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
EconomyNATIONALNews Alert

India’s semiconductor market projected to surpass $100 billion in revenues by 2030

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Oct 16:  India’s semiconductor market is set to cross $100 billion in revenues by 2030, driven by government initiatives like production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme amid robust demand to build digital infrastructure across industries, according to a report on Wednesday.

Mobile handset, IT and telecom segments are leading the semiconductor industry, contributing more than 75 per cent of its revenues, according to a report by the India Electronics and Semiconductor Association (IESA) and Counterpoint Research. The government’s $9.1 billion ‘Semicon India’ programme aims to boost semiconductor manufacturing and workforce development, driving innovation and growth in India’s tech ecosystem.

“India has created one of the largest smart populations in the world, powered by semiconductors operating in the background. Semiconductors have a profound commercial, strategic and social impact,” said Ved Prakash Mall, Director, IESA. Semiconductors play a crucial role in sectors such as electronics manufacturing, digital transformation, defense, aerospace, renewable energy, IoT, healthcare, automotive and research.

India’s semiconductor market was valued at $45 billion in 2023 and is projected to rapidly grow at a CAGR of 13 per cent to surpass $100 billion by 2030. Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint Research, said that the handset sector is the leading force in India’s semiconductor industry, playing a crucial role in the country’s digital transformation as more consumers transition from feature phones to smartphones.

“This growth is driven by the increased use of social media, OTT platforms, affordable prices, accessible data, and the expansion of the 5G network. At the same time, India’s IT sector is thriving, supported by pandemic-driven digitalisation and government initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Make in India’,” he mentioned.

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, said this month that India is moving towards becoming the next semiconductor hub for the world as big investment is happening in this sector in the country. More than Rs 1.52 lakh crore (nearly $18 billion) worth of investments have come in India’s semiconductor manufacturing space in a short span of time and several projects are already in the pipeline. Counterpoint Research Vice President Neil Shah said that The telecom sector, with the ongoing 5G and fibre network rollouts, is central to this expansion.

“Projects like BharatNet and solutions such as fixed wireless access (FWA) are playing a pivotal role, especially in regions where fiber deployment is challenging. The semiconductor demand in India will be driven by the need for high-speed connectivity,” Shah noted.

IANS

Previous article
Omar Abdullah takes oath as J&K CM, no Congress in 5-member cabinet
Next article
PM Modi extends wishes on NSG’s 40th Raising Day
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as the leader of the BJP legislature party in Haryana...
NATIONAL

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the 14th Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir by...
News Alert

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred Argentina to return to winning ways in FIFA World...
INTERNATIONAL

Don’t look at CPEC through political prism: Pak PM indirectly hits at India

Islamabad, Oct 16: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif indirectly sneered at India during his opening speech at the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred...
Load more

Popular news

Nayab Singh Saini elected Haryana BJP legislature party leader, to take oath as CM on Oct 17

NATIONAL 0
Chandigarh, Oct 16: Nayab Singh Saini was elected as...

J&K CM Omar Abdullah makes Jammu MLA Surinder Choudhary his deputy

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, Oct 16: Omar Abdullah was sworn in as...

Messi’s hat-trick helps Argentina crush Bolivia; Colombia, Brazil cruise

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Oct 16:  Lionel Messi's sensational show spurred...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge