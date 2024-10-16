Wednesday, October 16, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi extends wishes on NSG's 40th Raising Day

New Delhi, Oct 16:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday extended his wishes to National Security Guard (NSG) personnel on the 40th Raising Day of NSG, India’s elite counter-terrorism unit, also known as the ‘Black Cats’.

Taking this to social media platform X, PM Modi said in a post, “On the occasion of NSG Raising Day, India salutes all NSG personnel for their unwavering dedication, courage and determination in safeguarding our nation. Their commitment to protecting our nation against threats is admirable. They embody valour and professionalism.”

Further, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Minister of Road Transport &amp; Highways Nitin Gadkari, too, took to their X handles to extend their wishes on the occasion. HM Shah said, “On NSG’s Raising Day, I extend my warm wishes to our National Security Guard personnel and their families.”

“Living up to the motto of ‘Sarvatra Sarvottam Suraksha’, the NSG has consistently fortified national security with remarkable expertise in rapid response, tactical surprise, stealth operations, and flawless accuracy. Salute to the Bravehearts of the NSG who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty,” he added.

Nitin Gadkari wrote in his X post, “On the 40th Raising Day of National Security Guard, we salute the valour, dedication, and unwavering spirit of our brave soldiers. Their relentless efforts ensure the safety and security of our nation. We honour their service and commitment to defending India from all threats. Jai Hind!” NSG is a Central contingency “Zero-Error Force” to deal with anti-terrorist activities in all its manifestations.

The NSG is specially equipped and trained to deal with specific situations and is therefore, to be used only in exceptional circumstances to thwart serious acts of terrorism. It comes under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Back in 1984, the Central Cabinet decided to create a contingency force comprising personnel who were highly motivated, specially equipped and well-trained to tackle the various manifestations of terrorism. The National Security Guard was established on October 16, 1984, following Operation Blue Star.

The goal of the military operation was to drive Sikh extremists out of Amritsar’s Golden Temple. The operation proved successful and clarified India’s need for a dedicated counterterrorism force. A bill for the creation of NSG was introduced in the parliament in August 1986 and it received the assent of the President on September 22, 1986, and the NSG formally came into being from that date.

IANS

