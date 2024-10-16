Wednesday, October 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Lafarge contributes ambulance for Shella under CSR initiative

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Lafarge Umiam Mining Pvt. Ltd. (LUMPL) donated an ambulance to Shella Dorbar on Tuesday.
A stand-out trait of the LUMPL’s operations is that the company functions in harmony with local communities.
The donation was the result of a hardship of the villagers. The nearest hospital is located 45 km away from Shella village, and lack of proper medical transportation services has long been a major challenge for them, especially during medical emergencies.
Having an ambulance at the disposal of the Dorbar will now significantly improve access to quality healthcare services for them.
In last two and a half decades, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), LUMPL made a positive impact in the fields of education, healthcare, skill development and community infrastructure in the areas where the company operates. Most importantly, the local community members are consulted before undertaking any CSR programme by the company.
The official handover ceremony took place at Umpling Sports Club, Shillong, where Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, flagged off the ceremonial handover. Secretary of Shella Dorbar, Tobias Tiewdop, along with the Dorbar’s executive members joined the occasion, alongside Director of LUMPL George Chacko and other senior officials of the company.
Patricia Mukhim spoke about the various CSR activities carried out by LUMPL in the host communities of Shella and Nongtrai beyond making major contributions to the SPV which are all highly commendable.
George Chacko shared, “This initiative underscores LUMPL’s commitment to the well-being of the communities surrounding its operations, aligning with the company’s broader vision
of contributing to sustainable development of the community in the region.”
Tobias Tiewdop expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, stating: “This ambulance will be a lifeline for the people of Shella. For years, the community has struggled with the lack of medical transport, often leading to unnecessary delays in accessing urgent care. We are deeply thankful to LUMPL for this invaluable contribution, which will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of many.”
For the last two and a half decades, LUMPL has been operating mining operations in Meghalaya, pioneering in setting up environment friendly and sustainable mining in the state, which is operated in a scientific manner. The quality and professionalism of LUMPL operations has been recognized by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), LUMPL is the only mining company in the Northeast that has been awarded five-star rating for the sixth year consecutively by the IBM.

Previous article
Cover CM’s photo but read guidebook: Rakkam
Next article
Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned for its unique tourist destinations, the region is now...
MEGHALAYA

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East Jaintia Hills, Deibormi Dhar, is spearheading a mission to...
MEGHALAYA

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has voiced his reservations on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC),...
MEGHALAYA

Cover CM’s photo but read guidebook: Rakkam

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Facing flak for the use of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s photograph and designation in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

Popular news

Northeast India emerges as new hub for MICE tourism

MEGHALAYA 0
NEW DELHI, Oct 15: While Northeast India is renowned...

‘Dung Bilor’: EJH horti officer finds innovative rodent control method

MEGHALAYA 0
KHLIEHRIAT, Oct 15: The District Horticulture Officer of East...

Uniform Civil Code violates spirit of India’s diversity, says Conrad

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Oct 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img