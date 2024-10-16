Lafarge contributes ambulance for Shella under CSR initiative

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Lafarge Umiam Mining Pvt. Ltd. (LUMPL) donated an ambulance to Shella Dorbar on Tuesday.

A stand-out trait of the LUMPL’s operations is that the company functions in harmony with local communities.

The donation was the result of a hardship of the villagers. The nearest hospital is located 45 km away from Shella village, and lack of proper medical transportation services has long been a major challenge for them, especially during medical emergencies.

Having an ambulance at the disposal of the Dorbar will now significantly improve access to quality healthcare services for them.

In last two and a half decades, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), LUMPL made a positive impact in the fields of education, healthcare, skill development and community infrastructure in the areas where the company operates. Most importantly, the local community members are consulted before undertaking any CSR programme by the company.

The official handover ceremony took place at Umpling Sports Club, Shillong, where Padma Shri Patricia Mukhim, Editor of The Shillong Times, flagged off the ceremonial handover. Secretary of Shella Dorbar, Tobias Tiewdop, along with the Dorbar’s executive members joined the occasion, alongside Director of LUMPL George Chacko and other senior officials of the company.

Patricia Mukhim spoke about the various CSR activities carried out by LUMPL in the host communities of Shella and Nongtrai beyond making major contributions to the SPV which are all highly commendable.

George Chacko shared, “This initiative underscores LUMPL’s commitment to the well-being of the communities surrounding its operations, aligning with the company’s broader vision

of contributing to sustainable development of the community in the region.”

Tobias Tiewdop expressed his gratitude during the ceremony, stating: “This ambulance will be a lifeline for the people of Shella. For years, the community has struggled with the lack of medical transport, often leading to unnecessary delays in accessing urgent care. We are deeply thankful to LUMPL for this invaluable contribution, which will undoubtedly make a significant difference in the lives of many.”

For the last two and a half decades, LUMPL has been operating mining operations in Meghalaya, pioneering in setting up environment friendly and sustainable mining in the state, which is operated in a scientific manner. The quality and professionalism of LUMPL operations has been recognized by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), LUMPL is the only mining company in the Northeast that has been awarded five-star rating for the sixth year consecutively by the IBM.