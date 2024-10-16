Wednesday, October 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Cover CM’s photo but read guidebook: Rakkam

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Oct 15: Facing flak for the use of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s photograph and designation in the CM Impact Guidebook launched recently for students, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma advised those who do not take pride in their chief minister to cover his picture and read the content.
He also asked people who disapprove of the CM’s photograph and designation in the guidebook to change their mindset.
“Those who don’t take pride in the CM of the state, get a brown paper and cover it (photograph) but read the guidebook line by line as we have not designed it for people to look at the cover,” he said, insisting that there is nothing wrong in using the picture of the chief minister.
“We link everything to politics. I think education, religion, and business should be kept out of politics,” he added.
Stating that CM Impact is just a book to guide students, the Education minister said the material will help the weaker students, especially in rural areas. He pointed out that the brighter students do not refer to additional guidebooks.
“Some districts have a pass percentage of as low as 21. Some schools have recorded a pass percentage of zero for the last three consecutive years,” he said.
According to Rakkam, the government is trying to help the students through the guidebooks.
“Under CM Impact, there are many more interventions such as special tuition classes and student counselling. The guidebook is just the beginning of the programme,” he added.

