Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Citizenship: Assam Cong hails SC verdict in favour of March 25, 1971 as cut-off date

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants – mostly from Bangladesh – who entered Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

“The apex court’s verdict is a significant ruling in favour of the Assam Accord, which was signed in 1985 during the tenure of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was a signatory to the agreement,” Borah told media persons.

He further recalled that the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting citizenship to migrants, was a collective decision supported by various political entities, including national and regional parties at that time.

“When the Accord was inked back in 1985, it was supported by then BJP leaders, including Atal Behari Vajpayee, and other political parties, both national and regional,” the state Congress chief said.

Borah said the Congress has always supported the Assam Accord. “Our party has since the inception of the Accord respected all clauses of the Accord. This verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, has once again validated the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting citizenship to migrants, a provision inserted in 1985 following the Assam Accord,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora also hailed the Supreme Court’s decision on Assam Accord, terming the verdict by the apex court a historic moment for the state.

Previous article
Lahore college rape case: One dead, dozens injured as massive violence rocks Pakistan
Next article
Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derails at Lumding
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Manipur unrest aggravates drug menace in Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh

Shillong, Oct 17: Meghalaya's Minister for Social Welfare, Paul Lyngdoh on Thursday informed that the unrest in Manipur...
News Alert

Denmark Open: Sindhu scripts remarkable comeback against Yan Hue to reach QF

Odense, Oct 17: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu staged a remarkable comeback to defeat China’s Han Yue in...
News Alert

Rohit Sharma admits to captaincy blunder after India’s collapse, says ‘I couldn’t read the pitch well’

Bengaluru, Oct 17: India captain Rohit Sharma admitted to a costly misjudgment of the pitch at the M...
NATIONAL

‘5 lakh votes’: Congress plans ‘biggest win’ for Priyanka in Wayanad

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 17:  Kerala Congress has planned and is targeting the ‘biggest win’ for Priyanka Gandhi in the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Manipur unrest aggravates drug menace in Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 17: Meghalaya's Minister for Social Welfare, Paul...

Denmark Open: Sindhu scripts remarkable comeback against Yan Hue to reach QF

News Alert 0
Odense, Oct 17: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu staged...

Rohit Sharma admits to captaincy blunder after India’s collapse, says ‘I couldn’t read the pitch well’

News Alert 0
Bengaluru, Oct 17: India captain Rohit Sharma admitted to...
Load more

Popular news

Manipur unrest aggravates drug menace in Meghalaya: Paul Lyngdoh

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Oct 17: Meghalaya's Minister for Social Welfare, Paul...

Denmark Open: Sindhu scripts remarkable comeback against Yan Hue to reach QF

News Alert 0
Odense, Oct 17: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu staged...

Rohit Sharma admits to captaincy blunder after India’s collapse, says ‘I couldn’t read the pitch well’

News Alert 0
Bengaluru, Oct 17: India captain Rohit Sharma admitted to...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge