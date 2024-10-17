Citizenship: Assam Cong hails SC verdict in favour of March 25, 1971 as cut-off date

GUWAHATI, Oct 17: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Kumar Borah on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, which grants Indian citizenship to immigrants – mostly from Bangladesh – who entered Assam between January 1, 1966 and March 25, 1971.

“The apex court’s verdict is a significant ruling in favour of the Assam Accord, which was signed in 1985 during the tenure of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who was a signatory to the agreement,” Borah told media persons.

He further recalled that the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting citizenship to migrants, was a collective decision supported by various political entities, including national and regional parties at that time.

“When the Accord was inked back in 1985, it was supported by then BJP leaders, including Atal Behari Vajpayee, and other political parties, both national and regional,” the state Congress chief said.

Borah said the Congress has always supported the Assam Accord. “Our party has since the inception of the Accord respected all clauses of the Accord. This verdict of the Supreme Court in favour of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act, has once again validated the cut-off date of March 25, 1971, for granting citizenship to migrants, a provision inserted in 1985 following the Assam Accord,” he said.

Senior Congress leader Ripun Bora also hailed the Supreme Court’s decision on Assam Accord, terming the verdict by the apex court a historic moment for the state.