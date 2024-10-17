Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derails at Lumding

Guwahati, October 17: Eight coaches, including the power car and engine, of the 12520 Agartala-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express derailed at Dibalong station under Lumding division in the Lumding-Badarpur Hill section at 3.55pm on Thursday.

NFR sources said that no casualties or major injuries were reported after the derailment of the train that left for Agartala on Thursday morning.

“Accident relief train and accident relief medical equipment train has already left for the site from Lumding with senior officials of the division to supervise the rescue and restoration works. Running of trains over the Lumding-Badarpur single line section has been suspended,” NFR chief public relations officer K.K Sharma informed on Thursday evening.

Besides, helpline numbers (03674 263120, 03674 263126).at Lumding have been opened.

Elephant herd

Meanwhile, alert drivers of the 15959 Kamrup Express noticed a herd of about 60 elephants crossing the railway track between Habaipur and Lamsakhang station on Wednesday night and applied emergency brakes to stop the train from colliding with the herd.

The train was en route to Lumding from Guwahati and the incident took place at 8.37pm.

NFR sources said that loco pilot J.D Das and assistant loco pilot Umesh Kumar were also alerted by the Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based Intrusion Detection System (IDS) that has been in operation in the section.

N.F. Railway has also planned to install the IDS gradually in all other elephant corridors spreading over NFR. The system has been successful in saving the lives of many elephants approaching railway tracks from being hit by trains.