Dhankhar lauds state for appointing woman DGP

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday made a special mention of Director-General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang in his address after virtually laying the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub.

“It was a delightful moment for the entire country when we had Madam Droupadi Murmu as our President, the first tribal woman to occupy such a high office. I must share my joy that we have amongst us a bureaucrat, Idashisha Nongrang, the first woman DGP of Meghalaya and the first tribal lady from Meghalaya to be DGP,” Dhankhar said.

He stated that these twin credentials define the changing profile of India’s growth trajectory.

Dhankhar also mentioned that as Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he was in the Chair when the bill was passed to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures for women.