Thursday, October 17, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Dhankhar lauds state for appointing woman DGP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday made a special mention of Director-General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang in his address after virtually laying the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub.
“It was a delightful moment for the entire country when we had Madam Droupadi Murmu as our President, the first tribal woman to occupy such a high office. I must share my joy that we have amongst us a bureaucrat, Idashisha Nongrang, the first woman DGP of Meghalaya and the first tribal lady from Meghalaya to be DGP,” Dhankhar said.
He stated that these twin credentials define the changing profile of India’s growth trajectory.
Dhankhar also mentioned that as Chairman of Rajya Sabha, he was in the Chair when the bill was passed to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislatures for women.

Previous article
PIL on coal: Two-judge bench to hear case
Next article
VPP blames thoughtless SSA implementation for mess
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better returns By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday gave a detailed presentation to Vice...
MEGHALAYA

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on Wednesday appealed to the agitating SSA teachers to call...
MEGHALAYA

Pala rushes to Delhi to finalise Cong candidate

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The announcement of the date for the Gambegre bypoll has stirred up the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

Popular news

Tourism fuel for M’laya’s economy: Vice President

MEGHALAYA 0
Dhankhar advises state to be more tourist-friendly for better...

Conrad updates VP on MDA govt’s ambitious $10 bn economy dream

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: Chief Minister Conrad K...

SSA teachers in no mood to relent despite govt appeal

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Oct 16: The state government on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge