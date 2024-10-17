PIL on coal: Two-judge bench to hear case

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Oct 16: The High Court of Meghalaya has issued an order that the PIL pertaining to illegal coal mining will be assigned to and placed before the bench comprising Justice Hamarsan Singh Thangkhiew and Justice Wanlura Diengdoh on such date as would be convenient to them.

Initially a Special Bench was constituted comprising the Chief Justice, Justice Thangkhiew and Justice Diengdoh to hear out this batch of public interest litigation. It was heard from time to time by the Special Bench.

Following the retirement of the then Chief Justice S Vaidyanathan, Acting Chief Justice HC Thangkhiew issued an order on September 12, 2024, directing the application to be placed before him and Justice Diengdoh.

On September 17, 2024, the application appeared in the list of the newly-constituted bench.

The bench was of the opinion that throughout the carriage of these proceedings, Justice Thangkhiew and Justice Diengdoh have dealt with the case and are fully conversant with the facts.